Raman Salaria: The Engineer Who Became Punjab's Organic Dragon Fruit Pioneer

In the serene fields of Pathankot, Punjab, Raman Salaria's transformational journey from an engineer to an organic farmer stands as a testament to adaptation and passion.

A Pivot from Engineering

Raman's 15-year tenure at the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) faced an unexpected twist in 2018. With a potential relocation to Mumbai for the metro project, Raman faced a heart-wrenching decision: move his septuagenarian parents from their roots or choose family over a career. He opted for the latter, turning his gaze to Punjab, and unexpectedly, towards farming.

On this 12-acre family farm, traditional wheat and rice once grew, cultivated through chemical-based methods. Such practices have been increasingly linked to Punjab's rising cancer incidence. With limited local job opportunities fitting Raman's profile, he began contemplating farming. However, he was determined to pivot away from hazardous chemical methods.

The Dragon Fruit Opportunity

Raman's interest was captured by the dragon fruit's soaring popularity in India. He identified a market gap: while North India displayed high demand, production lagged. This discrepancy beckoned as an unmissable opportunity.

Investing in 2800 saplings from Bhuj, Gujarat, Raman meticulously planted them across 1.5 acres. With precise spacing for optimal growth, he laid the foundation for what would become a thriving organic enterprise: Unnat Natural Farm.

Today, Raman’s farm is synonymous with premium, organic produce. Embracing the digital age, he connects directly with consumers, accepting orders via WhatsApp and social media. Furthermore, his dragon fruits, in all their organic glory, find their way to urban hubs like Noida and Chandigarh. Financially, this endeavour is no small feat. Reports from 30 Stades indicate an annual yield of Rs 5 lakh per acre, netting a profit of Rs 4 lakh post-maintenance.

Beyond Dragon Fruits

But Raman's ambitions didn't halt at dragon fruits. Expanding his organic repertoire, he ventured into cultivating papayas and strawberries. Every fruit, echoing his commitment, undergoes stringent quality checks, ensuring an unwavering 100% organic stamp.

Raman Salaria’s transition from engineering metro tunnels to farming is an inspiring tapestry of resilience, adaptability, and environmental stewardship. In the heart of Punjab, his story illuminates the allure of returning to one’s roots, and the limitless possibilities that emerge when driven by dedication and love for the land.