Corporate

Reliance inducts Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani to the Board

Nita Ambani will be stepping down from the board to focus on the philanthropic arm of the company—Reliance Foundation—as its Founder-Chairperson.

Team YS14272 Stories
Reliance inducts Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani to the Board

Monday August 28, 2023,

2 min Read

The next generation of the Mukesh Ambani family will step into key roles at ﻿Reliance Industries﻿ with the induction of his children—Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani—as non-executive directors into the board of the company.

“The Board of Directors of RIL, at its meeting held today, on the recommendation of the Human Resources, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, considered and recommended to the shareholders for approval of appointment of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani as Non-Executive Directors of the Company. Their appointment will take effect from the date they assume office after approval by the shareholders," Reliance said in a filing with the stock exchanges on Monday.

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani, the wife of Mukesh Ambani, will be stepping down from the board to focus on the philanthropic arm of the company—Reliance Foundation—as its Founder-Chairperson.

Nita Ambani

Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani

Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani have been closely involved with and are leading and managing key businesses of RIL over the last few years including retail, digital services, and energy and materials businesses. They also serve on the boards of the key subsidiaries of RIL, the statement said.

Akash Ambani has been associated with the telecom and digital services businesses of Reliance Jio while Isha Ambani leads the retail venture of the group.

“Over the past few years, Isha, Akash and Anant, as first among equals of our next-generation leaders, have fully immersed themselves in every aspect of Reliance. They have been working with our senior leaders in some of the most exciting projects in consumer businesses, digital enterprises, O2C, and Green Energy and Green Materials," Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani said.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

