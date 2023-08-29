Startup news and updates: daily roundup (August 29, 2023)

Funding

India Index raises $500,000 in pre-seed round

India Index, a B2B supply chain marketplace, has raised $500,000 in a pre-seed funding round from investors including Parth Jindal (JSW Group), Vaaman Sehgal (Motherson Group), Robert Lansing (Westminster Capital) and other private investors.

With the funds, India Index will build capacities to optimise the platform, going beyond search, evaluation, document review and workflow management solutions, Samir Kapadia, Founder and CEO of India Index said.

“The United States has long been a valuable trade partner for India, but small and medium-sized companies across our country lack the tools and resources to access those export markets. India Index will help democratise access for all Indian companies that want to participate in global trade,” Jindal noted.

Launched in 2022, India Index is a B2B supply chain marketplace that connects Indian suppliers with the world. Helmed by Samir N. Kapadia, India Index is a cloud-based platform that helps international buyers and Indian suppliers search, filter and vet supply chain partners through a seamless and cost-effective process.

Cashfree Payments appoints Chetan Yadav as Senior VP of HR

Cashfree Payments, a payments and API banking solutions company has appointed Chetan Yadav as Senior Vice President of Human Resources.

Yadav will oversee both the comprehensive HR operations and HR strategy at Cashfree Payments. His focus will be on driving transformational efforts through the lens of people and culture, enhancing capabilities, nurturing leadership, and aligning HR processes, the company said.

Yadav brings over 20 years of industry experience in handling key aspects of HR functions. He has experience working for various industries, leveraging his knowledge across sectors like tech products, robotics, e-commerce, finance, IT, and operations-intensive setups like hospitality and ITES.

Yadav’s appointment, which expands the senior leadership team, is part of the company’s efforts to get ready for the next phase of growth and expansion, according to the firm.

Earlier this year, Cashfree Payments strengthened its top leadership with the appointments of Ramkumar Venkatesan as Chief Technology Officer, Arun Tikoo as Chief Business Officer, Parveen Kumar as Vice President of operations and Vijay Ravisekar as Vice President of Product Management.

Chetan Yadav, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Cashfree Payments. | Image credit: Cashfree Payments

ZebPay unveils CryptoPacks to streamline crypto investments

Crypto asset exchange ZebPay has unveiled CryptoPacks to enable crypto enthusiasts to effortlessly invest in well-balanced, thematic portfolios of crypto assets.

The portfolios are designed to allow investors to take a sectoral approach to investing.

CryptoPacks will help users evaluate the risk and reward dynamics of their investments effectively, the company said. Users can access the CryptoPacks feature directly through ZebPay’s mobile and web applications.

Founded in 2014, ZebPay’s mission is to help its members achieve financial freedom in the Web3 economy. ZebPay also operates an exchange in Australia and Singapore, serving 162 countries.

Digikore Studios announces IPO plans

Digikore Studios Limited, a visual effects (VFX) studio in India, has announced its plans to enter the primary market with an initial public offering (IPO).

It has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with NSE Emerge in preparation for the SME IPO segment. The IPO includes 17,82,400 equity shares, comprising a fresh issue of 12,60,800 equity shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 5,21,600 equity shares.

Sarthi Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager to the offer, while Bigshare Services Private Limited will serve as the Registrar to the offer.

Digikore also concluded its pre-IPO funding round with investments from investors including Nikhil Vora, Mrinal Singh, and Pramod Kasat.

The funds will provide Digikore with substantial financial resources that will be strategically utilised to further enhance its operations, expand its capabilities, and drive its growth trajectory, the company said.

Founded in 2000 by Abhishek More, Digikore Studios is among a select few VFX studios in India to have worked on over 200 Hollywood films and TV series.

