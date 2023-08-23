Mom and baby care brand SuperBottoms raises $5M from Lok Capital, Sharrp Ventures, and others

Mom and baby care startup ﻿Superbottoms﻿ has secured $5 million in a Series A1 funding round led by Lok Capital and Sharrp Ventures. Existing investors DSG Consumer Partners and Saama Capital also participated in the round.

The firm plans to use the funds to expand its product categories in the mom and baby care space and widen its physical store presence, according to a statement.

This takes SuperBottoms's total funding to upwards of $11 million, according to data from market intelligence firm Tracxn. In July, the startup raised an undisclosed amount of angel funding from actor Alia Bhatt, who also became the brand's ambassador.

"With the funds raised, we aim to drive initiatives that spread awareness about cloth diapering to a wider audience throughout the country," said Pallavi Utagi, Founder of SuperBottoms.

"We're thrilled to join forces with consumer-oriented investors like Lok Capital, Sharrp Ventures, DSG Consumer Partners, and Saama Capital as we expand our reach and strengthen our commitment to creating a robust brand for children," she added.

Venky Natarajan, Managing Partner at impact investment fund Lok Capital, said Utagi's journey, born out of a personal need as a new mother, is inspiring.

"The company has scaled remarkably, while upholding its commitment to sustainability and catering to their audience with empathy," he said.

Founded in 2016, SuperBottoms offers sustainable products such as cloth diapers, cotton langots, potty training pants, and kids' clothing.

The brand recently introduced the MaxAbsorb Period Underwear aimed at providing a safe and conscious alternative to conventional plastic-based period care products.

The mom and baby care segment in India has been picking up in the last few years, especially in terms of early-stage funding.

Last year, ﻿The Good Glamm Group﻿, a pioneer of the ‘house of brands’ model in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) space, raised its stake in mother and baby care brand ﻿The Moms Co﻿, to 90%, according to a report. The conglomerate ITC also hiked its stake in D2C brand Mother Sparsh to 22% last year.

Actor Alia Bhatt's kidswear brand Ed-a-Mamma is set to be acquired by Reliance Retail, according to media reports.