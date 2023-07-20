Startup news and updates: daily roundup (July 20, 2023)

Funding

Peak XV Partners's Surge leads $3.3M seed round in cloud platform PingSafe

PingSafe has raised $3.3 million in a seed funding round led by Peak XV Partners's Surge and angel investors, including Rahul Chari (Co-founder and CTO, PhonePe), Neeraj Arora (ex-CBO, WhatsApp), Saurya Prakash (Co-founder, Recko), Vivek Ramachandran (Founder, SquareX), Gaurav Agarwal (Co-founder & CTO, Tata 1mg), and Tanglin Ventures.

Founded in 2021 by Anand Prakash and Nishant Mittal, PingSafe is a cloud security platform that detects and prevents vulnerabilities in organisational technology.

In 2022, PingSafe grew over 10 times and quadrupled its customer base, which includes top brands such as Flipkart, Ujjivan Bank, and Near Intelligence, the company said in a statement.

The funding will be used to accelerate business development across India, Southeast Asia and the United States.

VR learning platform Metabook XR raises undisclosed seed funding

Metabook XR, a virtual reality learning platform for K12 students, has raised an undisclosed amount of seed funding from We Founder Circle's EvolveX Accelerator. The funds will primarily be allocated for product development, sales expansion, and marketing initiatives.

Founded in 2019 by Ashish Singh and Sanjeev Singh, Metabook XR offers education services using augmented and virtual reality.

"EvolveX, along with the support of other angels, not only provided capital but also brought invaluable business wisdom and a much-needed network," said said Ashish Singh, Co-founder of Metabook XR.

Hyperlocal startup Dusminute raises Rs 11.5 Cr from Inflection Point Ventures

Hyperlocal grocery delivery startup Dusminute has secured Rs 11.5 crore in a bridge round from Inflection Point Ventures. The round also saw participation from existing investors and angel investors.

The funds will be used to fuel expansion plans in Bengaluru, the company said in a statement.

Dusminute aims to provide a convenient and timely solution for daily essentials and groceries, specifically tailored to the needs of the elite and affluent gated communities. It plans to expand its operations to the top 7-8 cities in India to meet the growing demand for convenient grocery solutions within apartment complexes.

"This investment will help us to scale up in Bangalore and turn operationally profitable within the coming months. We want to capture a key market like Bangalore, build a profitable business and then enter newer markets in India," said Apoorva Mishra, CEO, Dusminute.

Mom and baby care brand SuperBottoms raises funding from actor Alia Bhatt

Actor Alia Bhatt has invested an undisclosed amount of funding in mom and baby care brand SuperBottoms. Bhatt will also be the brand ambassador.

Founded in 2018 by Pallavi Utagi, SuperBottoms is an online-first sustainable brand of reusable cloth diapers and baby products.

"We could not have imagined a better Brand Ambassador for SuperBottoms than Alia–who not only shares our vision and values, but also personally trusts the brand for her baby," said Pallavi Utagi, Founder and CEO of SuperBottoms, said.

"With her trust, love and support, we can see our vision turn into reality soon–where every household in the country will be able to forever bid goodbye to the menace of plasticky disposables," she added.