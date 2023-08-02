Menu
Funding

Financial services firm Vistaar raises $50M funding from International Development Finance Corporation

The DFC loan will help it expand its secured MSME lending portfolio, Avijit Saha, the chief executive said in a statement on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India7922 Stories
Financial services firm Vistaar raises $50M funding from International Development Finance Corporation

Wednesday August 02, 2023,

1 min Read

Vistaar Financial Services has secured $50 million funding from the US government's development finance institution, the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). Bengaluru-based Vistaar, founded by Brahmanand Hegde and Ramakrishna Nishtala in 2010, has so far funded over 2 lakh small businesses across 12 states since inception and has a loan book of Rs 3,100 crore.

In May, the company raised $40 million in equity from the global private equity major Warburg Pincus.

The DFC loan will help it expand its secured MSME lending portfolio, Avijit Saha, the chief executive said in a statement on Wednesday.

The loan will expand access to capital for lending to small women-owned and -led enterprises, said James Polan, vice president of DFC's office of development credit.

IAS officer Rajneesh, the new additional secretary and development commissioner in the MSME ministry

Thriving amid the tides: How MSMEs can adapt to changing market dynamics

The partners with the private sector to finance solutions and invest across sectors including energy, healthcare, critical infrastructure, and technology. With the May 2023 equity investment, Warburg now holds a controlling stake in Vistaar.

Vistaar has more than 40,000 customers. Its average ticket size is about Rs 10 lakh and it covers business and housing loans.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

