Top AI content creation tools for startups

Artificial intelligence (AI) has taken the world by storm, and everyone, including content creators, has jumped on the bandwagon. As creative professionals, sometimes it becomes tough to find unique elements to generate original content.

Whether you want to increase your content output or quality, AI has the solutions. Here are some AI tools for content creators.

Top 6 AI content creation tools

Copy.ai

Copy.ai is an AI writing tool that helps create anything from blogs, social media posts, emails, etc. You can customise the text output to align with your brand guidelines and focus on key points or the tone of the content.

With some pre-built prompts for long-format content, you can learn how to utilise this AI writer effectively. There is also an AI chatbot named 'Chat by Copy.ai', which helps you with content research. If you want to try out this AI writing tool, you can sign up on the platform to use the free version, which has a word count limit per month.

Narrato

Narrato is an AI-powered workspace that allows users to manage content research, planning, and creation from a single platform. It is equipped with multiple use cases, which means you can make a wide range of copies such as product descriptions, press releases, emails, blogs, etc.

When it comes to automating repetitive tasks, Narrato helps publish content on platforms like WordPress with integrations. Also, you can get custom AI images with text prompts.

Jasper

Jasper helps curate long-form articles, such as blogs for content marketing. Although it primarily aims to make blogs, you can ask this AI writer to create emails, articles, social media posts, and more. However, if you want to use AI writers to make big copies, you will need to review them to avoid repetition.

You can also employ Jasper chat to get quick outputs and AI art for generating thumbnails, illustrations, and more.

Scalenut

Scalenut is an AI-powered tool that comes with an in-built SEO assistant to create SEO-optimised copies. With over 40 templates, you can optimise content to rank well on search engines like Google. Also, Scalenut gives you information about competitors so you can compare article outlines with your own blogs. However, it does not have the option to select the tone of the article and is only available in English.

Lately

Social media platforms are essential for content marketing. Lately allows users to re-purpose blogs, newsletters, and articles into social media posts. You can also leverage Lately for bulk posting on various channels like X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and more from a single dashboard.

Additionally, Lately automatically transcribes audio and video posts quickly, which usually takes a lot of time and effort when done manually. However, this AI tool is best for curating short-form content only.

Canva

Canva is a graphic design platform that allows users to create social media content, posts, YouTube thumbnails, digital posters, infographics, etc. The software also enables creators to edit images to enhance their quality, change aspect ratio, add captions, and more.

If you want to develop custom AI images, Canva seamlessly makes them with the help of text prompts.

Benefits of using AI tools for content creation

Today, various startups and businesses are utilising AI tools to enhance their operations. Besides that, here are some more crucial advantages to these tools.

Tackle writer's block

Creative professionals face a phase where they are unable to make unique content often known as "writer's block". AI tools help writers with fresh ideas to assist writers in curating relevant content.

Save money

Businesses and startups can save a lot of money if they rely on AI tools to enhance their content quality.

Boost productivity

Whether free or paid, AI writers come up with relevant outputs in a short span of time. This means that one can create multiple cases of content and post them. AI tools also speed up the writing process, thereby boosting productivity.

Maintain consistency

Each company has their own brand voice. By setting up AI tools with the right tone and prompts, you can get consistent quality content.

Scale content

AI, which is primarily known to automate tasks, can also help publish content in bulk. This means you can produce lots of copies to meet the demand and stay ahead of the curve.