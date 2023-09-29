Sales, ahoy! Amazon, Meesho, Snapdeal gear up for the festive season

﻿Amazon﻿, ﻿Snapdeal﻿, and ﻿Meesho﻿ are gearing up for the festive season—the golden period for any Indian retailer, online or offline. On Friday, the three ecommerce majors unveiled their sales of the year—Great Indian Festival 2023, Toofani Sale - Festive Dhamaka, and Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale, respectively.

While the previous year was marked as a period of revenge shopping, with users returning to shopping post the pandemic, a similar sentiment continues among small sellers. These sellers on ecommerce platforms remain bullish about sales this year, with some anticipating a growth of about 15% in sales this year compared to the previous year, as per a survey by Redseer.

The Great Indian Festival

Great Indian Festival (GIF) is set to commence on October 8 with 24-hour early access for Prime members. Customers will be able to enjoy deals on the widest selection of products. Users will also be able to access over 25,000 products through kick starter deals until October 6.

“Our teams, including our delivery associates, are excited to make Amazon Great India Festival 2023 the biggest ever for millions of customers across Bharat," said Manish Tiwary, Vice President and Country Manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon.

In September, Amazon India said it is gearing up for the upcoming festive season with a slew of measures to boost logistics, delivery, and order fulfilment capacity.

Mega Blockbuster Sale

As for Meesho, its Mega Blockbuster Sale will begin on October 6. The sale will feature collections from across 14 lakh sellers and 12 crore product listings across 30 categories, the company said in a statement. During this festive season, Meesho anticipates ~100% year-on-year (YoY) growth in categories like Personal Care and Beauty, Home and Kitchen compared to the previous year.

Ahead of its flagship festive season sale, Meesho has also introduced a loyalty programme on its platform. This programme will give users a more seamless shopping experience and access to a diverse product portfolio. It has also launched Meesho Gold—a curated selection of top-quality products based on reviews and availability. Over the past two months, Meesho has onboarded nearly 2 lakh new sellers in preparation for the festive season’s demand.

Sellers registered on its platform are projected to hire over 3 lakh seasonal workers as part of its requirements for the festive season. These workers will assist in various capacities, including manufacturing, packaging, and sorting, the company said. “To fulfil the growing festive demand, we are working with lakhs of sellers as well as emerging and regional brands across the country,” said Megha Agarwal, CXO, Growth, in a statement.

Toofani Sale - Festive Dhamaka

Snapdeal is set to launch its first sale of the festive season with “Toofani Sale - Festive Dhamaka”, starting from October 8 to October 15. Recently, its app undertook a makeover to present a visually enhanced interface to showcase merchandise effectively.

It has also introduced a fresh range of products in line with the latest trends, providing exclusive offers and deals to keep consumers ahead in their shopping experiences.

“For this festive season, we bring a special selection to cater to the varied needs of our users. Our festive assortment is focused on meeting our customers’ expectations - high-quality products at great prices. The sleek design of our app enhances the user interface and overall shopping experience, making it a visual delight for all," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement.