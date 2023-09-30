Menu
News

Amended GST law for e-gaming to be implemented on Oct 1: Finance ministry

E-gaming, casinos, and horse racing will now be treated as "actionable claims" similar to lottery, betting and gambling and subject to 28% GST on the full face value of bets.

Press Trust of India8113 Stories
Saturday September 30, 2023,

2 min Read

The finance ministry has notified October 1 as the date for implementation of the amended GST law provisions for taxing e-gaming, casinos, and horse racing.

According to the changes to the Central GST Act, these supplies will henceforth be treated as "actionable claims" similar to lottery, betting, and gambling and subject to 28% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the full face value of bets.

The amendments to the Integrated GST (IGST) Act make it mandatory for offshore online gaming platforms to take registration in India and pay taxes in accordance with domestic law.

In its meetings in July and August, the GST Council, comprising finance ministers of Centre and states, had approved amendments to the law to include online gaming, casinos and horse racing as taxable actionable claims, and clarified that such supplies would attract 28% tax on full bet value.

Parliament last month passed amendments to the Central GST and Integrated GST laws to give effect to the Council's decision.

The finance ministry has now notified that October 1 will be the appointed date for implementation of these provisions.

The GST Council in its meeting in August had decided that the amended provision to classify these supplies as actionable claims and clarifying the taxation provisions would come into effect from October 1.

A review of the implementation was proposed to be carried out after six months, which is April 2024.

Edited by Suman Singh

