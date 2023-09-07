Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

Govt notifies valuation methodology for calculating GST on online gaming, casino

The Ministry of Finance notified amendments to Central GST law for calculating value of supply in case of online gaming and casinos as per the decision of the GST Council last month.

Press Trust of India8049 Stories
Govt notifies valuation methodology for calculating GST on online gaming, casino

Thursday September 07, 2023,

2 min Read

The government on Friday notified amendments to GST law in relation to the valuation methodology to be adopted by online gaming companies and casinos for calculating tax.

The Ministry of Finance notified amendments to Central GST law for calculating the value of supply in the case of online gaming and casinos as per the decision of the GST Council last month.

EY Tax Partner Saurabh Agarwal said this shall effectively settle the ambiguity and uncertainty around this issue. "However, the aspect of whether mere deposit of money in a wallet qualifies as a supply is unclear, and may possibly be challenged by industry," Agarwal added.

Also Read
IPO-bound Ola Electric raises $140M from Temasek and others: Report

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said under the valuation rules, the full tax rate would be applicable on the total amount paid to online gaming company/ casinos, without any relief to the taxpayer in case of refund/return of money.

Notification clarified that winnings by any player would remain tax-neutral, as the entire tax is collected at the first stage only.

"Until now, the government has not indicated any transitional provisions for the current cash buy-ins in the player pools. We can expect the government to clarify this position through a circular in the coming few months," Mohan added.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5