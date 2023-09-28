Join AWS Bharat Innovators Series’ fireside chat to unravel Infinity Learn's quest for quality education in India

In a nation as diverse and populous as India, ensuring quality education for every child is a monumental task. With over 300 million K12 learners scattered across the length and breadth of the country, this endeavour demands innovative strategies, visionary leadership, and robust technological infrastructure.

It is against this backdrop that AWS Bharat Innovators Series, powered by AWS, Intel, and YourStory, has organised a fireside chat with Ujjwal Singh, President and CEO, Infinity Learn, an edtech platform addressing the critical issue of human capital development in India's education sector. The virtual event will take place on October 15, 2023, at 3 pm IST, and will provide an engaging platform for educators, edtech enthusiasts, students, and anyone passionate about the future of learning.

Titled ‘Building human capital: Taking quality education to 300 million K12 learners across India’, the session will be moderated by Sunil PP, South Asia Lead - Education, Space, NPOs, Channels and Alliances at Amazon Web Services (AWS). The conversation will delve deep into the strategies, technologies, and partnerships that will play a pivotal role in this ambitious endeavour.

Under Singh's dynamic leadership, Infinity Learn has emerged as a trailblazer in the Indian education sector. Their holistic approach to learning combines cutting-edge technology with personalised instruction, creating a learning environment that nurtures the unique potential of every student. Through innovative pedagogies and a commitment to excellence, Infinity Learn is set to transform the educational landscape, one student at a time.

Singh will talk about the pivotal role of technology in democratising education. He will also shed light on how Infinity Learn harnesses the power of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cloud computing in an effort to redefine education for the digital age.

The fireside chat between Sunil and Singh will explore how the convergence of visionary leadership, cutting-edge technology, and strategic alliances can pave the way for a brighter, more equitable future for India's K12 learners. With Infinity Learn, Singh aims to chart a course that ensures that every child, regardless of their geographic location, has access to a world-class education, thereby harnessing the true potential of our nation's youth.

AWS has been helping public service organisations like educational institutes, edtechs, government institutions, and startups to not only migrate to cloud ecosystems, but to also manage legacy technologies on cloud, along with privacy, security, and data sovereignty across sectors.

The Bharat Innovator Series aims to create a dialogue between founders, innovators, policymakers, and thought leaders on a common platform to discuss technology opportunities, identify challenges, and find synergies for the future. The series features webinars, podcasts, and events that highlight the work of Indian innovators across various fields.

