Cipla to deliver medicines via drones in Himachal Pradesh

Pharmaceutical company Cipla has introduced drone-powered deliveries of critical medicines for hospitals and pharmacies in Himachal Pradesh in partnership with Sky Air Mobility.

The Mumbai-based firm aims to deliver medicines for cardiac, respiratory and other chronic therapies as part of the initiative.

The use of drones will support on-time deliveries of the company;s medicines to chemists and clinics in remote areas while minimising risks such as delays, temperature excursions affecting cold chain products, and roadside accidents, Cipla said in a statement.

"As we accelerate our digital agenda across all functions, implementing drone-powered distribution enhances our supply chain resilience, strengthens connects with channel partners, helps us stay future ready and maintain reliable, prompt delivery of our trusted high-quality drugs to stockists and patients in the region," said Swapn Malpani, Global Supply Chain Head, Cipla.

The drug firm said it also aims to scale the service in future through distribution to hospitals and expand market coverage to inaccessible and hilly terrains such as Uttarakhand and the Northeast region in India.