Microsoft to Unveil AI-Enhanced Features in Windows 11 23H2 Update Today

Microsoft is set to unveil the Windows 11 23H2 update today, featuring groundbreaking AI enhancements in Windows Copilot, Paint, and more

Microsoft to Unveil AI-Enhanced Features in Windows 11 23H2 Update Today

Thursday September 21, 2023,

2 min Read

Microsoft is poised to make waves in the tech industry with its first in-person Surface event in New York City since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the company will reportedly announce the Windows 11 23H2 update, coupled with the launch of four new Surface devices. The spotlight, however, will be on the AI-powered enhancements aimed at revolutionising user experience.

Windows Copilot: Your AI-Powered Personal Assistant

One of the most highly anticipated features is Windows Copilot, designed to be a comprehensive AI-driven personal assistant. Microsoft has worked closely with third-party developers, such as Adobe, Mem, and Spotify, to extend the functionality of Copilot through plugins. While the update is still undergoing evaluation with Windows Insiders, its official release is expected by month-end.

Paint Reimagined: Generative AI at Your Fingertips

It's not just new apps receiving the AI treatment; even vintage applications like Paint are getting revamped. Celebrating its 40-year existence, the classic Paint app is expected to integrate generative AI capabilities. According to reports, this new feature might allow users to generate images from text commands, courtesy of Bing Cocreator technology, which is based on OpenAI's DALL-E. This groundbreaking update could offer a level of user interactivity hitherto unseen, including novel features such as background removal.

Beyond Copilot and Paint: AI Across the Windows Ecosystem

Two other staple apps, Snipping Tool and Photos, are in line for AI-driven makeovers. The Snipping Tool could soon feature capabilities like background blur and text extraction from screenshots. On the other hand, the Photos app could offer advanced image manipulation capabilities.

What Sets This Update Apart

Microsoft appears to be leveraging AI to merge functionality with simplicity. With third-party plugin support for Windows Copilot and potential OpenAI-based technology powering Paint, Microsoft is not merely releasing an update; it's presenting a vision of a future where operating systems are more interactive, efficient, and responsive.

Today's event represents a significant milestone for Microsoft and the broader tech industry, setting the stage for a paradigm shift in how we interact with our computers. If the expected features come to fruition, Microsoft will be spearheading a new age of AI-integrated operating systems that promise to make our digital lives more intuitive and productive than ever before.

Next-Gen Alexa & Echo: Amazon's Leap Towards an AI-Driven Home

