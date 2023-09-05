PowerSchool acquires Neverskip; TCS forms partnership with Lantmännen

PowerSchool acquires Neverskip

PowerSchool, a US-headquartered company that provides cloud-based software for K-12 education, has acquired Chennai-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) software company Neverskip for an undisclosed value.

With this acquisition, PowerSchool will expand its reach to over 900 schools and 1.2 million students in India and set a foundation for growth to support the larger Indian education market.

The acquisition combines Neverskip’s ERP capability with PowerSchool’s solutions to create a unified technology platform for schools in India to optimise operations, elevate student and staff success, and increase overall family engagement.

further, PowerSchool will extend its technology by providing centralised access to all administrative and learning functions, including admissions, fee management, transport, student records, homework, assignments, examinations, report cards, parent communication, blended classrooms, personalised education, and meaningful data analytics.

The US-based company caters to over 50 million students in over 90 countries. It reported $630 million in revenue in 2022, with a valuation of $4.3 billion, and forecasts a revenue target of about $690 million for 2023.

PowerSchool and Neverskip will support DAV Group of Schools, Ekya, Maxford, Future Kids, Manipal School, and SBOA Group of Schools.

TCS partners with Lantmännen

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been selected as a strategic partner by Lantmännen Ekonomisk Förening (Lantmännen), a Sweden-headquartered agriculture cooperative that makes agriculture machinery, bioenergy, and food products. As part of this multi-year agreement, TCS will help Lantmännen transform its IT infrastructure and provide digital workplace services.

TCS will harmonise Lantmännen’s digital workplace to support secure and agile hybrid working for all users and enhance the employee experience. It will also transform the latter's global service desk with TCS’ digital experience suite to deliver 24x7 multi-lingual support.

Further, TCS will modernise Lantmännen's infrastructure and provide round-the-clock business resilient operations. It will also leverage its strong local presence in Sweden and across the Nordics to deliver services at speed.

TCS has been present in the Nordic region since 1991 and currently has over 20,000 employees supporting leading enterprises in Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Denmark.

Infosys gets top ranking in AI services index

Infosys has been positioned as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Services 2023 Vendor Assessment.

According to customers, Infosys' strengths are the company's ability to provide solutions using client-preferred AI technology providers, resolve problems or issues related to customer service, showcase and co-develop relevant use cases for AI solutions, integrate Infosys' project team with their internal team, and secure AI algorithms, APIs, and training data.

IDC considers Infosys' breadth of technology and other alliances and strategies around offerings, sales and distribution, marketing, IP monetisation, and employee skills and retention as key strengths. Infosys also showcased strengths in breadth, depth, and impact of AI services innovation activity.

The IDC study represents a vendor assessment of the 2023 artificial intelligence (AI) services market through the IDC MarketScape model. The evaluation is based on a comprehensive and rigorous framework that assesses a variety of vendors participating in the AI services space.

Cyberattacks continue to increase in India, says report

Cybersecurity company Cloudflare in a report said 83% of Indian organisations experienced a cybersecurity incident in the past year, with 48% revealing they experienced 10 or more. The incidents were mostly attributed to web attacks, phishing, and supply chain attacks, with respondents ranking financial gain as the primary goal of cybercriminals, followed by planting spyware and data exfiltration.

The report titled - “Securing the Future: Asia Pacific Cybersecurity Readiness Survey,” said despite the frequency of cybersecurity incidents in India, only 52% of respondents consider themselves highly prepared, and the lack of preparedness is costing millions.

About 47% indicated that the financial impact of such incidents exceeded $1 million in the past 12 months, while 27% experienced financial setbacks of no less than $2 million.

HGS partners with Government Digital Service of the UK

BPM company Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) has partnered with the Government Digital Service (GDS) in the UK to provide contact centre support for GOV.UK One Login users–aiming to simplify and make faster the way people prove their identity to access central UK government services. GDS forms part of the UK's Cabinet Office.

The new working partnership was established through the Crown Commercial Service Framework. The engagement marks an opportunity for HGS UK to expedite progress and support GDS’s long-term vision of empowering constituents to access government services with ease.