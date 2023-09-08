Reliance Jio, NVIDIA partner to drive India’s AI growth with cloud infra

﻿Jio Platforms Limited﻿, a subsidiary of ﻿Reliance Industries﻿, has partnered with chipmaker ﻿NVIDIA﻿ to build cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) compute infrastructure to drive India’s AI growth.

The AI cloud infra will allow researchers, developers, startups, scientists, and AI enthusiasts to use accelerated computing to run tasks efficiently, Jio said. It added that the infrastructure will speed up various projects in India, including AI chatbots, drug discovery, and climate research.

“As India advances from a country of data proliferation to creating technology infrastructure for widespread and accelerated growth, computing and technology super centres like the one we envisage with NVIDIA will provide the catalytic growth just like Jio did to our nation’s digital march,” Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, said in a statement.

In this partnership, NVIDIA will give Jio end-to-end AI supercomputer technologies, including CPUs, GPUs, networking, and software to create advanced AI models. Jio will manage the AI cloud system and how customers engage and access it.

Commenting on the partnership with the telecoms-to-energy conglomerate, Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA, said, “India has scale, data and talent. With the most advanced AI computing infrastructure, Reliance can build its own large language models that power generative AI applications made in India, for the people of India.”

Earlier today, Reuters reported that Ambani's Reliance Industries has initiated discussions with foreign chipmakers, potentially forming technology partnerships as it explores entering the semiconductor manufacturing sector.