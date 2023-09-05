Soonicorn Ventures gets SEBI nod for Rs 250 Cr angel fund

Soonicorn Ventures (SV), a Gurugram-based investment technology platform, has received regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch an angel fund with a target size of Rs 250 crore and a green shoe option of the same amount.

Founded in 2022 by Vijay Singh Rathore and Pravesh Goel, Soonicorn Ventures has a community of over 2,000 members, including high-net-worth individuals, venture capital funds, family offices, and angel networks, who get the opportunity to put their money into startups.

“With the introduction of this Angel Fund, we aim to provide more flexibility to investors and facilitate single cap-table entries for startups,” said Vijay Singh Rathore, Co-founder and CEO, Soonicorn Ventures.

"The trust placed in us by both investors and founders has inspired us to invest more time and energy in developing a robust regulatory framework,” Pravesh Kumar Goel, Co-founder of Soonicorn Ventures, said.

According to Rathore, SV adopts a sector-agnostic approach and will allocate investments ranging between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 4 crore in startups in the seed to Series A funding stages.

The platform has been investing in drone technology, B2B SaaS, electric vehicles (EV), fintech, and supply chain logistics, among other sectors.

Soonicorn Ventures portfolio startups include the likes of Zypp, Zingbus, Samosa Party, SupplyNote, AutoNxt, Skylark, Cusmat, and Savart.