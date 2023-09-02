US President Biden to travel to India for G20 summit, to meet PM Modi

US President Joe Biden will travel to India on Thursday to attend the G20 summit. He will also have a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the sidelines of the summit, the White House has announced.

India, President of G20, will host global leaders at the summit, which will take place on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

On Thursday (September 7), the US President will travel to New Delhi to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit, the White House said in a statement. On September 8, he will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

On Saturday and Sunday, Biden will participate in the G20 summit, where the US President and G20 partners will discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues, including clean energy transition and combating climate change.

They will also discuss ways to mitigate the economic and social impact of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine and increase the capacity of multilateral development banks, including World Bank, to better fight poverty and address global challenges.

While in New Delhi, the US President will also commend Prime Minister Modi's leadership of the G20 and reaffirm the United States' commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation.

The United States will host the summit in 2026.