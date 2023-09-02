Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Government

US President Biden to travel to India for G20 summit, to meet PM Modi

India, President of the G20, will host global leaders at the G20 summit on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

Press Trust of India8023 Stories
US President Biden to travel to India for G20 summit, to meet PM Modi

Saturday September 02, 2023,

2 min Read

US President Joe Biden will travel to India on Thursday to attend the G20 summit. He will also have a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the sidelines of the summit, the White House has announced.

India, President of G20, will host global leaders at the summit, which will take place on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

On Thursday (September 7), the US President will travel to New Delhi to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit, the White House said in a statement. On September 8, he will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

On Saturday and Sunday, Biden will participate in the G20 summit, where the US President and G20 partners will discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues, including clean energy transition and combating climate change.

They will also discuss ways to mitigate the economic and social impact of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine and increase the capacity of multilateral development banks, including World Bank, to better fight poverty and address global challenges.

While in New Delhi, the US President will also commend Prime Minister Modi's leadership of the G20 and reaffirm the United States' commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation.

The United States will host the summit in 2026.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5