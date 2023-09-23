You cannot let pessimism hold you back, says Kaustubh Dhavse

When it comes to collaborating with the government, there is often a considerable amount of negativity associated with new ideas. People who venture into experimenting with fresh concepts often find themselves faced with a discouraging refrain, something along the lines of "this won't happen," or they get stuck in an endless loop of "we'll see".

But letting these hurdles stop you from turning your ideas into reality is not an option, Kaustubh Dhavse, Joint Secretary in the Government of Maharashtra, who is currently designated as an Officer on Special Duty to the Deputy Chief Minister, said during a fireside chat with Shradha Sharma at YourStory's TechSparks 2023.

"You have to not let anybody tell you that 'You can't do it'. You don't have to let anybody ride over your self-esteem. And you won't let anybody tell you that you're an outsider," Dhavse said.

Dhavse also runs the Maharashtra Chief Minister's 'War Room', a unit to monitor and drive key infrastructure and technology projects in the state.

A former startup founder, he led a banking and finance tech company called Network People Services. Prior to joining the government, Dhavse worked in the corporate world for several years. He held various positions at companies such as Solectron Inc., HP Inc., and Frost and Sullivan.

In his current role, Dhavse is responsible for overseeing a wide range of infrastructure and technology projects in Maharashtra. These projects include the Mumbai Coastal Road, the Trans Harbour Link, the Mumbai Metro, and the Smart Cities Mission. He is also responsible for developing and implementing the state's digital strategy.