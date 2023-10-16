Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

Big Billion Days records 1.4 billion customer visits: Flipkart

During "The Big Billion Days," Flipkart reported 1.4 billion customer visits, significant deliveries to remote areas, increased involvement of women wishmasters, and growth in its artisan community through the Samarth program.

Press Trust of India8172 Stories
Big Billion Days records 1.4 billion customer visits: Flipkart

Monday October 16, 2023,

2 min Read

Ecommerce firm ﻿Flipkart﻿on Sunday claimed to have recorded 1.4 billion customer visits during the first eight days of its festive season sale--The Big Billion Days.

"Reflecting an overall uptick in consumer sentiment, the 10th edition of TBBD witnessed a record 1.4 billion customer visits over early access and seven days of the shopping festival," Flipkart said in a statement.

The company said that it delivered products to remote regions such as Andaman, Hayuliang (Arunachal Pradesh), Choglamsar (Ladakh), Kutch (Gujarat) and Longewala (Rajasthan).

"This year also saw the largest fleet of women wishmasters compared to the previous TBBD editions. Flipkart's Kirana partners delivered over four million packages in the first four days of TBBD'23," the statement said.

Flipkart claimed that the artisan community, onboarded under its Samarth programme, observed a six-fold growth compared to the pre-festive period.

"In this milestone year, we continue to spread festive cheer by creating one lakh new job opportunities across our supply chain, including fulfilment centres, sortation centres and delivery hubs. We strengthened another pillar of the Indian retail ecosystem by expanding our kirana programme, and this year, over 4 million deliveries were made by these partners in the initial days of TBBD," Flipkart Group Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy said.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5