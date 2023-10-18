Fingerprint grabs $33M in Series C round led by Nexus Venture Partners

Fingerprint, a device intelligence platform, has secured $33 million in a Series C round led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from Uncorrelated Ventures.

The Chicago-headquartered startup aids developers in building device identification with flexible APIs capable of identifying fraudsters.

With the fresh capital, Fingerprint aims to accelerate adoption within larger enterprise customers. It aims to build new tools and capabilities to tackle the complex challenges in device identification.

With the current round, the company has so far raised $77 million.

Fingerprint has a global customer base. Its enterprise customers in India include Tata Digital, Zee5, Junglee, Park+, and more, which use its platform to prevent fraud and abuse on their platform. Major use cases are 'account takeover', 'account sharing prevention', 'signup abuse', etc, as per the company.

The startup currently has four employees in India and an office in Mumbai. It plans to expand its team and hire technical people in India over the next two quarters, confirmed the company to YourStory.

"With the gradual death of cookies and proliferation of VPNs, high accuracy device identification has never been more important. Companies battle sophisticated attacks from online fraudsters while needing to ensure their trusted customers have a frictionless experience," said Dan Pinto, Fingerprint's Co-founder and CEO.

"Fingerprint solves this challenge for thousands of companies by enabling accurate device identification and providing additional signals to inform visitor intent without inconveniencing legitimate users," he added

“We’re impressed by the product’s ability to deliver 10x+ ROI for its customers consistently. We love Fingerprint’s developer-focused go-to-market approach coupled with its ubiquitous open-source library, FingerprintJS. The company has commercially grown 20x over the past three years. It has a resounding product-market fit, from small businesses to large public companies,” added Abhishek Sharma, Managing Director of Nexus Venture Partners.