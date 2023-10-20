Menu
Technology

Govt to start setting up Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre next year

The centre will become one of the leading semiconductor research institutes in the next 4-5 years, said Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Press Trust of India8194 Stories
Govt to start setting up Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre next year

Friday October 20, 2023,

2 min Read

The Ministry of Electronics and IT will start setting up the Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre next year, in collaboration with the industry and academia, said Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Chandrasekhar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is for Indians to be involved in the leadership of semiconductor research.

"A group of top minds in semiconductor around the world and country have sat together to design the Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre," Chandrasekhar told PTI, after an experts' panel submitted its report.

He said the proposed Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre will be a global institution in semiconductor research.

"The design, area in which it should focus etc. have all been today authored and put in a high quality report by the experts. I'm hopeful that in the year 2024, we should have the beginning of this institution taking shape," Chandrasekhar said.

He also said Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre will become one of the leading semiconductor research institutes in the next 4-5 years.

The minister said there would be no constraint in the investment that the institution will need.

When asked if the investment would be in the form of grants or equity for the intellectual property rights developed at the institution, the minister said the decision on the nature of government investment would be decided later.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

