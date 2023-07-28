India, Japan explore collaboration in semiconductors and other critical technologies

India and Japan on Thursday explored possible collaboration in critical and emerging technologies such as semiconductors, besides ways to expand cooperation in areas of defence equipment and technology.

In their wide-ranging talks, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi emphasised the crucial role of a strong and enduring partnership between India and Japan in ensuring a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

The two sides also highlighted the importance of achieving the target of five trillion Yen Japanese investment in India in the period 2022-27, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The talks took place hours after Hayashi arrived here on a two-day visit with an aim to review and bolster Indo-Japan strategic ties.

In a tweet, Jaishankar described the discussions at the 15th India-Japan Strategic Dialogue as "warm and comprehensive".

"Our talks covered enhancing political, defence and security, economic and commercial, connectivity, critical technology, and people-to-people domains. Our convergence is visible in a range of activities and commitments, from East Asia and ASEAN to South Asia and East Africa," he said.

Jaishankar said views were exchanged on counter-terrorism and non-proliferation.

"Also shared perspectives on Indo-Pacific and the G20," he added.

The MEA said the two ministers engaged in "comprehensive discussions" covering a wide range of issues of bilateral, regional, and global significance.

"The ministers emphasised the importance of achieving the target of JPY (Japanese Yen) 5 trillion Japanese investment in India in the period 2022-27," it said in a statement.

It said the India-Japan foreign ministers' strategic dialogue reaffirmed the commitment of both sides to strengthen their special strategic and global partnership.

"They explored potential areas of collaboration in critical and emerging technologies, including semiconductors, resilient supply chains, and digital public infrastructure, among others," it said.

The MEA said the ministers also expressed satisfaction at the strengthening of the defence and security cooperation, including regular exercises and staff talks between all three services.

"In this context, they discussed way forward to deepen defence equipment and technology cooperation," it said.

"The ministers exchanged views on regional and global issues of interest. They emphasised the crucial role of strong and enduring partnership between India and Japan in ensuring a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region that is inclusive and rules-based," the MEA said.

It said Jaishankar and Hayashi also discussed cooperation under multilateral and plurilateral frameworks, including the Quad.

"They agreed on the need for early reforms of the UNSC. They also exchanged views on their respective G20 and G7 presidencies," the MEA said.

Noting the celebration of 2023 as the 'Year of India-Japan Tourism Exchanges' with the theme of 'Connecting Himalayas with Mount Fuji', the ministers acknowledged the importance of people-to-people exchanges.

They also discussed ways to promote the movement of skilled human resources from India to Japan.

"The meeting further deepened bilateral cooperation and set the stage for enhanced collaboration on regional and global issues," the MEA said.

It is Hayashi's second visit to India in the last five months.

In May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida held talks on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

The two leaders deliberated on ways to synergise efforts to combat pressing global challenges under India's G20 presidency and Japan's leadership of the G7 advanced economies.