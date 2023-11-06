Crush your marketing goals on Instagram: Top growth strategies

Instagram is easily one of the most popular social media platforms in the world. In the vibrant world of Instagram, every scroll is a chance for a business to bloom. This isn't just a social platform; it's a visual stage where brands become household names, and products spark a global conversation. Users share and engage with tons of content on Instagram which is primarily all about the visuals.

In short, it is a great medium for businesses to market their products and drive traffic. Today, we’ll go over 7 growth strategies that will help you crush your marketing goals.

7 ways to boost growth on Instagram

Whether you're launching your first campaign or looking to elevate your presence, this article is your gateway to mastering Instagram's bustling marketplace. Get ready to turn your business into an Instagram sensation and watch as your vision takes flight, one double-tap at a time.

1. Optimise your profile

Your Instagram business account needs to impress your customers. Now, it may seem complicated to summarise your startup with a 150-character bio limit but the trick is to add lines that resonate with your brands and customers.

In short, the key is to leave a good impression on your target audience so that they click on your contact page or website link. Also, remember to add the right emojis, profile pictures and hashtags to increase visibility on the platform.

Another important point is to add your business category to help users understand your business. For instance, mention if you have an e-commerce, retail, or restaurant business.

2. Make a social media calendar

If you want to become an expert on Instagram, you need to get your post timings right. The reason behind this is simple, users are the most active on this platform on specific days and hours.

You will need to research and find at which hour of the day your target audience is active on Instagram and schedule your posts accordingly. To make this easier, prepare a social media calendar to create content in advance and monitor the performance.

3. Use appropriate hashtags

While the idea of using hashtags may seem outdated, it is still an important factor that drives the algorithm. Let’s say you make an Instagram post related to AI and add relevant hashtags such as #artificialintelligence #ai #machinelearning #technology, your content will be shown on pages that are connected to these hashtags and more users will be able to see your posts thereby boosting engagement.

So, try to make a list of the high-volume hashtags and also make a note of which tags your competitors are using often.

4. Make your Instagram page visually appealing

Instagram is all about getting the visual game right. You can take inspiration from your competitors but copying their style or aesthetic is not a good idea.

So, it is best to understand which fonts, colours, and formats suit your business the best. Later you can make brand guidelines to ensure there is consistency with all the content that is being published.

5. Join hands with influencers

Social media influencers have a loyal audience that can profit your business. Collaborating with the right influencers on Instagram can boost engagement, and get new followers and leads. A positive review from a known influencer is a great strategy to build brand awareness.

Also Read Leveraging influencer marketing: The power of authentic brand partnerships

6. Use paid advertisement

While organic traffic is the most important in digital marketing, inorganic tactics such as paid advertisements or sponsored posts can go a long way. You need to have the right balance of both to attract and reach your target audience.

Paid advertising on Instagram is known to be quite effective as users engage with your content through feeds, posts, reels or stories. Hence, these strategies can be used to build brand awareness and sales funnel.

7. Monitor performance metrics

Leverage the power of analytics to monitor your marketing efforts. This may seem obvious but it is crucial to understand what type of content your audience likes the most. Then you can modify your social media strategy to amplify the quality and quantity of relevant content.

To get detailed reports, here are some free data analytic tools you can use:

Squarelovin

Simply Measured

Pixlee

The bottom line

To build a strong presence on a platform like Instagram, startups need to strategically market their brand, and product or services. By following these techniques, businesses can gain traction on Instagram and build brand awareness.