Discover the future of entrepreneurship: Gain unprecedented insights at iStart’s upcoming event in Jaipur

The world of startups is a thrilling one, but did you know that only 20% of them manage to survive for more than five years? And an even slimmer 8% make it past the 10-year mark. But what if you had the keys to success? That's where iStart Inspire steps in.

iStart Rajasthan is an extraordinary initiative by the Department of IT and Communication, Rajasthan government, to supercharge the startup ecosystem in the state. It's all about fostering innovation, creating job opportunities, and nurturing entrepreneurship. More importantly, it could be an aspiring entrepreneur’s gateway to resources and support as they embark on their startup journey.

In a bold move to empower startups across Rajasthan's geography spanning urban towns and villages, iStart has joined hands with YourStory to curate an exclusive event focused on promoting the startup ecosystem

in Jaipur on October 27, 2023, from 11 am. This event is geared towards providing invaluable insights into entrepreneurship, investment, and fostering networking opportunities.

Masterclass 1: Overcoming Challenges and Scaling Up

The first masterclass of the day is dedicated to navigating the complex journey of modern entrepreneurship. Startups, listen up! This is your chance to learn about securing funding, thriving in the long run, and making your mark in the business world.

Prashant A Bhonsle, Founder and CEO of Kuhoo, will kickstart the event with insights on ‘Entrepreneurial Nexus: Overcoming Challenges and Scaling Up.’ Bhonsle's expertise in finding opportunities, conquering challenges, and nurturing growth is a treasure trove for every budding entrepreneur. With over 30 years of experience in industries like BFSI, IT, Telecom, and FMCG, he's been part of the founding teams of three successful startups.

Masterclass 2: Strategies for Securing VC Funding

The second part of the event shifts the spotlight to 'Strategies for Securing VC Funding: Navigating the Investment Landscape'. This session aims to help startup founders to learn how to capture investors' attention, access financial resources they need for growth, and craft pitches that stand out. The venture capital community is a founder’s oyster, and this workshop is their key to unlocking it.

Harsh Gupta, a firm believer in the power of financial inclusion, knows venture debt inside out, having spent four and a half years in the industry with InnoVen Capital and Alteria Capital. His career journey took him to Vodafone India, where he explored roles in rural business development, supply chain, and finance. A chartered accountant, Harsh is a go-getter, investing in organisations that create economic opportunities, particularly in emerging markets.

This event promises to be a thrilling exploration of entrepreneurship, investment, and networking. Entrepreneurs of the state can connect with experts, share ideas, and discover the secrets to success. The world of startups is an adventure, and every entrepreneur is invited to join the journey.

Masterclass 3: How startups can achieve hockey-stick growth for startups with an effective and impactful marketing and branding strategy

This session, by Nidhi Banthia Mehta, Founder & CEO of SelfAchievers, will focus on the intricacies of achieving significant growth for startups through an effective and impactful marketing and branding strategy. It will help startups uncover strategies and techniques to develop a robust brand identity that resonates with their target audience. They can learn how to engage customers through powerful marketing tactics and create a lasting impact on their market. Master the art of startup marketing and branding with this session.

Mehta is a renowned entrepreneur and advocate with over 20 years of global entrepreneurial experience, including launching and exiting three successful companies across Silicon Valley, Singapore, and India. She's an impactful mentor and advisor for various organisations, playing a pivotal role in reducing the gender gap in entrepreneurship. Her expertise spans business development, market analysis, team leadership, community building, and marketing.