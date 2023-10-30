Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

Manipal Group invests in Purplle with secondary purchase from JSW Ventures

With this transaction, JSW Ventures has fully exited its stake in Purplle from Fund I and has returned 2.7x of the fund size to its investors.

Trisha Medhi1358 Stories
Manipal Group invests in Purplle with secondary purchase from JSW Ventures

Monday October 30, 2023,

2 min Read

JSW Ventures has exited its shareholding in ﻿Purplle﻿ through a sale to Manipal Education & Medical Group Family Office (MEMG).


With this transaction, JSW Ventures has fully exited its stake in Purplle from Fund I and has returned 2.7x of the fund size to its investors. JSW Ventures Fund I continues to track at a top quartile Internal Rate of Return (IRR) and Distributed to Paid-in Capital (DPI) among funds of an identical vintage.

“With its vision and dedication, the Purplle team has created a digital ecosystem that revolutionises how Indian consumers discover and experience beauty products. We are excited to be part of Purplle’s journey as they scale up,” said Dr Ranjan Pai, Chairman of the Manipal Group.


Founded in 2012, Purplle.com, is an online beauty retailer with over 1,000 brands and nearly 50,000 products.

“We welcome Dr Ranjan Pai to Purplle and are pleased to provide a great exit to JSW Ventures Fund 1. As we build Purplle into a remarkable data and technology led beauty company, we are excited about the value-add that Dr Pai can add. We are grateful to the JSW Ventures team for all the support extended to us since 2016,” said Manish Taneja, Co-founder and CEO at Purplle.

Also Read
[Weekly funding roundup Oct 21-27] VC inflow remains positive during last week of October

Purplle claims to have built a differentiated, highly personalised digital shopping experience for consumers through its app by creating detailed user personas, enabling customers to test make-up, and recommending products based on personality, search keywords, and purchase behaviour. The company’s investors include JSW Ventures, Kedaara, Premji Invest, Sequoia Capital India, Goldman Sachs, and Verlinvest.

“Purplle was one of our earliest investments as a fund in 2016 and it has delivered a 57% IRR. We are delighted to announce that with this exit, we have returned 2.7 times the corpus of the first fund. It has been our privilege to partner with Manish, Rahul, and Suyash on their remarkable journey. We continue to stay invested in Purplle from our second fund and wish the team at Purplle continued success,” added Sachin Tagra, Managing Partner at JSW Ventures.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5