page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

Shiprocket unveils influencer marketing tool for SMBs

The tool will help SMBs develop influencer-generated content and create authentic and story-driven narratives that go beyond individual campaigns, said the ecommerce enablement firm.

Team YS14445 Stories
Shiprocket unveils influencer marketing tool for SMBs

Wednesday October 18, 2023,

2 min Read

Ecommerce enablement firm Shiprocket has unveiled 'Shiprocket Amplify', an influencer marketing solution, in collaboration with One Impression, an influencer marketing agency.

Shiprocket Amplify will grant SMBs (small and medium-sized businesses) in India access to a seamless and integrated 'influencer marketing as a service' tool, helping them develop influencer-generated content and create authentic and story-driven narratives that extend beyond individual campaigns, the company said in a statement.

"With the rise of social commerce in India, influencer marketing solutions are poised to provide a significant advantage to merchants by allowing them to drive higher ROIs across social media platforms," said Saahil Goel, Co-founder and CEO, Shiprocket.

Shiprocket Amplify also aims to make influencer marketing for merchants simple by eliminating the need to navigate the complexities of influencer marketing agencies, said the company in the statement. It offers multiple integrated functionalities and tools like social analytics, enabling real-time performance monitoring across all campaigns from a single dashboard, it added.

Last week, the Delhi-based firm raised $11 million from McKinsey in an extended Series E round. As a result of this, McKinsey, via its investment arm AFOS, has a 0.91% ownership stake in Shiprocket.

The company earned unicorn status last year with a valuation of $1.3 billion, after raising $32.6 million in a funding round.

Edited by Suman Singh

close

