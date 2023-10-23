Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (October 23, 2023)

Funding

GigaML raises $3.6M in seed round led by Nexus Venture Partners

Giga AI, which helps enterprises secure on-prem deployment of large language models (LLMs), has raised $3.6 million in a seed round. The funding was led by ﻿ Nexus Venture Partners﻿, with participation from ﻿Y Combinator﻿, Liquid 2 Venture, 8vdx, and prominent angels like Garry Tan (President and CEO of Y Combinator).

GigaML was founded three months ago by Varun Vummadi and Esha Manideep Dinne who graduated this year from IIT Kharagpur.

Co-founder, Giga AI (L:R) - Varun Vummadi and Esha Manideep Dinne

Since its launch, the company said it has witnessed interest from a diverse range of enterprises, with many companies, including healthcare, legal, and finance firms, on a waitlist.

Other news

Beyoung announces Bhuvan Bam as first brand ambassador

D2C fashion brand ﻿Beyoung﻿ has signed entertainer, actor, and content creator, Bhuvan Bam, as its brand ambassador. The collaboration aims to inspire the youth, set trends, and make fashion more accessible than ever, the company said.

The collaboration will bring forth exclusive fashion content, behind-the-scenes insights, and interactive experiences, keeping fashion enthusiasts and fans engaged and informed.

"Bhuvan Bam is not only a celebrated icon but also a fashion influencer whose unique style resonates with millions. The collaboration seeks to merge his distinctive fashion sense with Beyoung's user-friendly features like ‘Combo’ and ‘Shop The Look’ delivering a fresh, dynamic and convenient shopping adventure for all," the company said.

Rockingdeals Circular Economy aims to raise Rs 25 Cr from proposed IPO

Rockingdeals Circular Economy (RDCEL), a B2B re-commerce player, plans to list on NSE Emerge in November 2023 and raise about Rs 25 crore from its initial public offering (IPO), including a successfully completed pre-IPO round of Rs 4.80 crore.





The company also has its eyes set on multi-fold growth in the next two years, riding on expanding brand partnerships and wider national footprints. It already has four warehouses and is further planning to expand its footprints in Northeast India, a high-growth consumer retail market.





RDCEL, the Faridabad-headquartered sourcing specialist across unboxed, excess inventory, and refurbished products, filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with NSE Emerge in September 2023 and plans to offer up to 15,00,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each through the book-building process.

