Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (October 6, 2023)

Amazon India creates more than 100,000 seasonal job opportunities ahead of its Great Indian Festival

﻿Amazon﻿India announced that it has created more than 100,000 seasonal job opportunities across its operations network, for the Indian festive season. These opportunities include direct and indirect jobs across India in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, among others.

Ahead of Amazon’s ‘Great Indian Festival’ starting on October 8, 2023, the company has boarded the majority of the new hires into its existing network, where they will pick, pack, ship, and deliver customer orders. This initiative is designed to enhance the overall customer experience as Amazon expands its presence throughout the country.

Amazon India has also signed an MoU with India Post and collaborated with Indian Railways to enhance delivery efficiency.

SBI Foundation and Villgro collaborate to support entrepreneurship, climate resilience in agriculture

SBI Foundation, through its flagship initiative SBIF LEAP (Livelihood and Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program), has introduced the Innovators for Bharat initiative. This initiative aims to support impactful incubators that assist startups in addressing crucial developmental challenges in India.

Recently, the ﻿SBI Foundation﻿partnered with Villgro, a prominent social enterprise incubator, for the programme titled 'Innovators For Bharat: Climate Resilient Agricultural Livelihoods'. The objective of this initiative is to offer incubation support to 15 promising startups, with a focus on positively influencing agricultural livelihoods, mitigating agriculture's climate impact, and enhancing climate resilience for smallholder farmers.

The programme aims to boost sustainable growth for agriculture startups by offering them equity seed funding, grant capital, and incubation support. This includes mentoring for business scaling, field pilot opportunities, rural distribution network access, and technical assistance for carbon projects.

The programme is open for startups in the early MVP stage or more mature enterprises in the growth stage.

Navi MF gains over one million customers since launch on Navi App

Navi Mutual Fund today announced that it had crossed the milestone of acquiring 1 million customers on the Navi App in July 2023. This milestone was reached within a short span of 9 months since the launch of mutual fund investments on the Navi App in November 2022.

It gained 500k+ customers in August and September 2023, with a 78% growth in Assets Under Management (AUM) during the same period.

Co-founded by Sachin Bansal and Ankit Agarwal, Navi is a customer-centric financial firm based in Bangalore. Employing a mobile-first approach and strong in-house technology, Navi offers services in lending, insurance, and asset management, ensuring complete control over the customer experience.

Truecaller acquires fraud detection service TrustCheckr

﻿Truecaller﻿, the leading global communications platform, has acquired Bengaluru-based Unoideo Technologies Pvt Ltd, the developer of TrustCheckr. TrustCheckr is a service that assist businesses in verifying customer information and detecting fraud risks through a SaaS platform utilizing phone numbers and digital signals.

The current offerings of TrustCheckr have generated interest across diverse industries, such as banks, fintech firms, and various financial institutions. The company in its press release stated the acquisition will notably support Truecaller's recently launched risk intelligence tool for enterprise.

(The copy will be updated with news throughout the day)