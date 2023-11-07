Amazon introduces global last-mile fleet programme in India featuring EVs

﻿Amazon﻿ launched its first-ever last mile fleet programme in India, using 100% electric vehicles, enabling more than 300 delivery service partners (DSPs) to deliver goods with zero tailpipe emissions.

The fleet management programme, which is already operational in North America and Europe, is now launching in India with custom-designed electric vehicles (EVs).

The programme offers DSPs customised EVs for last-mile deliveries, including maintenance, charging, and parking.

Amazon is using data to enhance safety and punctuality in its India fleet, which will be expanded with more electric three and four-wheelers over time, according to a statement.

"We are committed to be net-zero carbon by 2040, and decarbonising our delivery network is an important part of getting us to that goal. By launching the last mile fleet programme with an all-electric fleet in India, we help our delivery service partners decarbonise with us,” said Abhinav Singh, VP of Operations, Amazon India.

It also plans to introduce Mahindra Zor Grand three-wheeler EVs for last-mile deliveries over the next two years. These EVs are designed for poor air quality areas and have a spacious 170 cubic feet delivery box and a 400 kg payload capacity.

They can travel up to 50 kmph and over 100 km on a single charge.

With support from ﻿Mahindra Electric Mobility﻿, Amazon says it has deployed over 6,000 electric vehicles in over 400 cities across India, aiming to have 10,000 electric vehicles in its fleet by 2025.

“With zero tailpipe emissions and reliability at the core, our Mahindra Zor Grand will not only enhance cargo delivery efficiency but also contribute to improved air quality and lower driver fatigue,” said Suman Mishra, MD and CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility.”

Amazon is also exploring low-carbon fuels, embracing energy-efficient innovations, and investing in renewable energy projects to reduce emissions. It is on track to power its global operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025.