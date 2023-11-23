Amazon Adopts River Routes for Package Delivery in India

In a groundbreaking move, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has joined forces with global e-commerce giant Amazon to revolutionise the way packages are shipped in India. This partnership marks a significant shift towards utilising the nation's extensive river systems and backwaters for cargo movement, particularly along the Ganges River, known as the National Waterway 1.

The initiative, hailed as a first of its kind, involves a pilot program set to operate between Patna and Kolkata. This collaboration aims to leverage the inherent efficiency and sustainability of water transport. According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), this partnership is not just about optimising logistics but also about reducing environmental impact and fostering economic growth.

Water transport is renowned for its eco-friendliness. A World Bank Report highlights that water transport consumes significantly less fuel compared to rail and road transport, making it the most environmentally sustainable mode of transportation. By adopting this method, Amazon is not only expected to reduce its transportation costs but also contribute positively to the environment.

This initiative is more than just a logistical change; it represents a significant opportunity for local artisans, entrepreneurs, and traders. They will be able to access broader markets, both nationally and internationally, at reasonable costs. This move will enable them to transport their goods efficiently and affordably, thereby opening up new avenues for commerce and trade.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, emphasised that this venture will allow Amazon to utilise various modes of transportation, including rail, air, water, and surface transport. This holistic approach ensures faster, cost-effective, sustainable, and reliable delivery of customer packages.

The IWAI and Amazon partnership is part of the larger Sagarmala project, a flagship infrastructure initiative of the Ministry. The project encompasses 113 ventures related to RoRo/RoPax and Inland Water Transport, with significant investments aimed at enhancing India's waterway transport capabilities. By 2030, the goal is to increase operational waterways to 23 and boost inland water transport volumes significantly, surpassing 200 million tonnes.

This collaboration between IWAI and Amazon is set to open new horizons for e-commerce in India, showcasing the potential of inland waterways as a pivotal element in the country's transportation and logistics landscape.