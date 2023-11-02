Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

Britannia Q2 net profit rises 20% to Rs 587 Cr, sales flat at Rs 4,370.5 Cr

Britannia Industries, which owns popular brands such as Good Day, Tiger, NutriChoice, Milk Bikis, and Marie Gold, witnessed hightened competition during the quarter as commodity prices has started to soften and has reduced price of some key brands.

Press Trust of India8232 Stories
Britannia Q2 net profit rises 20% to Rs 587 Cr, sales flat at Rs 4,370.5 Cr

Thursday November 02, 2023,

2 min Read

Bakery food company ﻿Britannia Industries﻿ Ltd on Wednesday reported a 19.55% increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 586.50 crore in the second quarter ended September 2023 due to softening commodity prices.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 490.58 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Britannia Industries said in a BSE filing.

Its net sales were marginally up to Rs 4,370.47 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 4,337.59 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from operations in the September quarter was at Rs 4,432.88 crore, up 1.21%.

"While the sales growth over last year is 1%, the 24-month growth is 23%," said an earnings statement from Britannia Industries.

Total expenses of Britannia Industries, which owns popular brands such as Good Day, Tiger, NutriChoice, Milk Bikis, and Marie Gold, was down 2.33% to Rs 3,685.56 crore.

Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Varun Berry said: "We delivered a good performance in a challenging environment on the back of 2 years of high inflation."

"Our potential in rural continues to remain high and hence, expansion in rural distribution continued despite reported rural slowdown. We have progressed well on our digital journey with digital marketing gaining momentum and leveraging digitalization to enhance decision making and fine-tuning distribution reach," he said.

During the quarter, the company witnessed hightened competition as commodity prices has started to soften and has reduced price of some key brands.

"As the commodity started to soften this quarter, we have seen pricing activity by competition in certain categories. To ensure that we remain competitive, we took strategic pricing corrections in some of our key brands & SKUs. As a result, our market share recovered this quarter," Berry said.

Over the outlook, he said with the ongoing strife in the Middle East and Russia, the global commodity prices remain volatile.

"We are being watchful of the situation and its impact on our business. Our strategy will remain focused on driving market share while sustaining profitability," he said.

Shares of Britannia Industries Ltd on Wednesday settled 0.50% lower at Rs 4,400.80 apiece on the BSE.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5