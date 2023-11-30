Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Deepinder Goyal, Aman Gupta, and more: Day 2 of TechSparks 2023 Delhi's stellar lineup

After the first day of TechSparks 2023 managed to excite the audience, the second day of YourStory’s flagship tech and startup event in Delhi is expected to enhance conversations with pizzazz and a star-studded speaker lineup.

Day 2 will begin with a quick pitch fest, enabling hardworking entrepreneurs to pitch their startups to potential investors.

Next in store, we have a riveting discussion on the government’s ecommerce effort with ONDC’s T Koshy, FIDE’s Sujith Nair, and Pincode’s Vivek Lohcheb, followed by a candid fireside chat with Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Later in the day, Chintan Vaishnav, the Mission Director of Atal Innovation Mission, will discuss what startups must build in the upcoming year, followed by an interesting chat with Kunal Bahl, Co-founder of Titan Capital and Snapdeal.

We also have Shark Tank India judge and Co-founder and CMO of boAt, Aman Gupta, who will delve into the intricacies of building a billion-dollar brand with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma.

The post-lunch sessions will dig deep into a diverse range of topics, including how Garuda Aerospace, ideaForge, and the Drone Federation of India are making drones an important part of Indian skies.

Also, learn how fintech giants like PhonePe, InsuranceDekho, BharatPe, and PolicyBazaar are making strides towards financial inclusion and taking fintech to the masses.

As India is well on its way to becoming a manufacturing powerhouse, BanyanNation's Mani Vajipeyajula and Vexma's Shaurin Patel will talk about how the country is preparing to set an example for the global stage as an industrial superpower.

Pankaj Makkar and Rohit Sood of Bertelsmann India Investment will then highlight the green shoots in India's tech ecosystem, followed by a fireside chat with InsuranceDekho Founder and CEO Ankit Agrawal, who will decode how insurance can be made accessible to all.

Meanwhile, we also have Amit Malviya, National Head of Information Technology at Bharatiya Janata Party, who will shed light on the role of tech in Indian politics.

Tushaar Mittal, Founder and CEO of Officebanao, will decipher a founder's playbook on scaling a startup, followed by Anjali Bansal of Avaana Climate and Sustainability Fund, who will speak about the benefits of investing in a net-zero future.

No startup tech event is complete without the mention of blockchain and Web3. For this track, we have CoinDCX’s Ankit Anand and Bitinning’s Kashif Raza discussing the global frameworks for Web3 policies.

Lastly, TechSparks Delhi 2023 will end with the Indian startup ecosystem's poster boy Zomato's Deepinder Goyal and Akshant Goyal discussing the hows and whats of building a profitable foodtech giant with impressive marketing skills.

A huge shout-out to our gifting partners: Sleepy Owl, True Elements, Amrutam, Ancient Roots, Chiran Tea, Conscious Chemist, Talentplace.ai, BySak, Nestle, and TESU. We thank them for helping us make TechSparks Delhi truly memorable for the attendees.