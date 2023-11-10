Bangalore's Diwali Dazzle 2023: Exciting weekend happenings

As the festive fervour of Diwali envelops the Garden City, Bangalore, the anticipation of an extended weekend kindles joy in the hearts of Bangaloreans. The year-long wait is over and finally, you can take a break from the mundanities!

While the city prepares for the quintessential delights of mithais, lights, crackers, and gifts, how about you celebrate Diwali in a unique way this year? Whether you find yourself miles away from home or simply seek a novel approach to revel in the Festival of Lights, our curated list of Diwali events is here to elevate your experience.

From vibrant parties and engaging workshops to eclectic flea markets, explore a spectrum of festivities this Diwali weekend. Read along!

Big Diwali Bash 2023

Date & Time: Sunday, November 12, 2023, from 8:00 pm to Monday, November 13, 2023, until 1:00 am

Venue: The Park Bangalore, MG Road, 14/7, Bhaskaran Rd, Yellappa Garden, Yellappa Chetty Layout, Sivanchetti Gardens, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560042

Groove to the sensational beats of DJ Ashwin Bhatia and DJ Dean and forget all your woes!

The party offers complimentary drinks for women until 10:30 pm. You also get to enjoy a happy hour with a fantastic 1+1 offer.

Dress Code: Ethnic wear

Entry: Free!

Dilwali Diwali Party

Date & Time: Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 7:00 pm to 11:30 pm

Venue: Sash Sky, 19, behind Ravindu Toyota, near ISKCON, Yeshwanthpur Industrial Suburb, Mahalakshmi Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560086

Presented by Sash Sky in collaboration with the electrifying DJ Cyrus, Dil-Wali Diwali Party is everything that you can imagine! From electrifying dance numbers to lip-smacking food, sheesha, and drinks, you can get everything at amazing offers.

So, what are you waiting for? Immerse yourself in the vibrance of Diwali at the open poolside and indoor venue.

For reservations, dial: 8880622622.

Entry: Free!

Also Read Sweeten your Diwali with these 7 traditional desserts from across India

Sip and Paint Diwali Special

Date & Time: Saturday, November 11, 2023, starting at 3:00 pm

Venue: Beneath the Mango Tree, 211, Ramaswamipalya, Chinnapa Garden, Benson Town, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560046

The event features a bunch of talented artists who will guide you through the creative process, offering step-by-step instructions to craft your masterpiece. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned artist, this workshop is perfect for everyone.

All the essentials for your creative endeavour, including brushes, acrylic paints, and canvases, will be provided.

Entry: Rs. 1250/person.

Secure your spot for an enriching and delightful experience.

Diwali in Jungle live with Hassan

Date & Time: Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 6:00 pm to Sunday, November 12, 2023, until 1:00 am

Venue: PEBBLE–the Jungle Lounge, No. 3, Princess Academy, Palace Grounds, Bangalore.

Presented by the collaboration of Highnote Events, Bangalore Freaks, and Urban Vibes, experience this one-of-a-kind event for the first time in Namma Bengaluru.

Transition effortlessly from Bollywood to Techno beneath the Banyan Tree at Club Pebble–The Jungle Lounge, Bangalore.

The Bollywood lineup includes:

DJ Hassan

DJ Rockz

The Techno lineup includes:

Bass Breaker

Shivabudha

Immerse yourself in the magical ambience of the jungle, illuminated by the glow of Diwali, and let the beats take you on a journey.

Diwali Party Ethnic Edition Feat Senleo' at Ginza Koramangala

Date & Time: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 8:00 pm onwards

Venue: Ginza Bangalore, Koramangala Industrial Layout, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560034

Immerse yourself in a night of energetic revelry of Bollywood & Punjabi music at Ginza Koramangala this weekend.

RSVP at +919611247181 to secure your spot.

Entry: Free for couples & ladies until 9 pm, along with complimentary drinks for the ladies.

Theme: Ethnic Wear

Ethnika presents Bangalore's Biggest Diwali Celebrations at Sunburn Union

Date & Time: Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 7:30 PM till Sunday, November 12, 11:59 PM

Venue: Sunburn Union, Koramangala

Experience the splendour of the biggest Diwali Celebration at Sunburn Union—groove to the electrifying beats of DJ Hassan amidst lights and grand ambience.

Entry: Free!

Jashn - Diwali Edition at Badmaash Lulu Mall

Date & Time: November 11th | 8 PM - November 12th | 1 AM

Venue: Badmaash Lulu Mall, Bengaluru, Third Floor, Global Malls, Magadi Main Rd, Gopalapura, Area, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560023

Experience the rhythm of dhol beats, vibrant decor, and the Bollywood spirit at Badmaash, Lulu Mall. DJ Hussain’s beats will make your night extra special.

For table bookings, call 9620144437.

Drop and Shop at EcoDhaga

Date & Time: Friday November 24, 2023, 2:00 pm to Sunday November 26, 2023, 7:00 pm

Venue: EcoDhaga, 2nd Floor, 8th Block, Police Station, 16/9C, 3rd Cross Rd, opp. Koramangala, nr. Guru Enterprises, Koramangala 8th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560047.

While we acknowledge your love for shopping, the overflowing pile of clothes in your closet won’t allow new ones if you don’t give them out! This Diwali, clean out your closet and make room for fabulous new finds at the 'Drop and Shop' event.

From clothes, home decor, and lights, to a wide range of gifts, you can get everything under the sun at this flea market!

Bring in your clothes that are:

• Barely worn or still with tags

• From a brand

• Up to 5 pieces allowed

And guess what? You'll bag a whopping 20% off on your purchase at EcoDhaga!

Entry: Free

Deepavali Sante

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 10 am onwards

Venue: The Tamarind Tree, 88, Avalahalli, Kanakapura Road, JP Nagar, 9th Phase, Bengaluru

While Diwali will be officially over by November 12, you can still immerse yourself in the festive spirit.

With local artists, creative artisans, games for kids, and authentic food, you can rejoice in this event filled with music, dance, and drama. Revel in performances by Lagori Band, Hiphop Kannadigaru, Ridham Band, Beatboxers, and more!

To know more, RSVP at +91 98883 99994.

Entry: Rs. 299 onwards

Celebrate this Diwali with zest and zeal, folks. Wishing you all a radiant and Happy Diwali!