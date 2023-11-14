Bill Gates-Supported Startup Set to Extract 5,000 Tons of CO2 by Year's End

In a bold step towards environmental sustainability, Graphyte, a startup supported by Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures, has unveiled an innovative technology aimed at combating climate change. This revolutionary method, known as "carbon casting," promises to remove a significant amount of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, potentially transforming the way we tackle global warming.

The core of Graphyte's technology lies in its unique approach that blends engineering with natural photosynthesis. The process begins by collecting waste biomass, like wood residue or rice hulls, which is then dried and sterilised to prevent decomposition. This biomass is then converted into dense carbon blocks, wrapped in a special polymer barrier, and stored underground, effectively locking the carbon away.

What sets Graphyte apart is its efficiency and affordability. Unlike existing carbon removal technologies, which are often costly and energy-intensive, Graphyte's method is both cost-effective and energy-efficient. The startup claims its production cost is under $100 per ton of CO2, a fraction of what current methods require. Moreover, these carbon blocks are projected to last over a thousand years, making them an incredibly durable solution.

Graphyte's first plant, set to commence operations in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, is strategically located near timber and rice mills, providing an abundant source of biomass. The startup has ambitious goals, aiming to remove 5,000 tons of CO2 by the end of 2023 and increasing this capacity to 50,000 tons by mid-2024.

However, the journey to large-scale commercialisation is not without challenges. Ensuring the durability of the stored carbon, gaining regulatory and community support, and securing enough buyers for the carbon removal services are some of the hurdles the company faces.

Graphyte also plans to implement advanced monitoring systems, including sensors and proprietary tracer systems, to ensure the effectiveness and safety of its carbon storage. With Puro.earth as its carbon registry, Graphyte is taking steps towards independent verification of its carbon removal claims.

This innovative approach to carbon removal could mark a significant milestone in our fight against climate change. By turning waste into a resource and effectively storing carbon, Graphyte is not just reducing atmospheric CO2; it's paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable future.