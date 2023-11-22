Menu
Mercedes-Benz R&D India collaborates with IISc for EV research

The partnership will focus on driving engineering transformation and pursuing long-term research-oriented projects.

Press Trust of India8284 Stories
Mercedes-Benz R&D India collaborates with IISc for EV research

Wednesday November 22, 2023,

2 min Read

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India on Wednesday said it has joined hands with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) for advanced research collaboration with focus on electric vehicles.

The two partners have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a two-year association aimed at fostering joint research and promote collaborative innovation with a focus on Electric Vehicles (EV), Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) said in a statement.

"Collaborations that help bridge the gap between industry and academia can enable the scientific research community to offer cutting-edge innovation that meets the evolving demands of the industry and customers," MBRDI Managing Director and CEO Manu Saale said.

"We are excited at the possibilities of working closely with the Indian Institute of Science and look forward to bringing the best of Indian engineering research to the global stage," Saale said.

The partnership will focus on driving engineering transformation and pursuing long-term research-oriented projects. Both organisations will leverage each other's existing capabilities, including infrastructure and academic programmes, the company added.

Govindan Rangarajan, Director, IISC, said the collaboration with MBRDI for research and innovation in the area of sustainable mobility and EVs not only promotes energy independence but also creates economic opportunities.

"The partnership reinforces our commitment to strengthen industry-academia engagements that can make a significant impact in the coming years," Rangarajan added.

As part of the partnership, Foundation for Science Innovation and Development (FSID) will manage IISc's interactions with the industry and facilitate access to IISc's knowledge base and resources.

"The scope of the two-year agreement also includes an exchange of information, teaching materials, technological and scientific publications, seeking joint funding opportunities to publish papers, generate and protect intellectual property and sponsoring research," the statement said.

Edited by Megha Reddy

