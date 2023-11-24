Unleash the power of WhatsApp in modern marketing at ‘Ads that Click to WhatsApp’ event

In today’s digital-first world, businesses are amplifying efforts across marketing channels to attract and engage. With a staggering two billion users, WhatsApp emerges as a high-reach platform, offering unparalleled potential to deeply engage, qualify, and convert leads. Its high-converting messages make WhatsApp an indispensable tool in today's intricate marketing landscape.

Hosted by 360dialog in collaboration with Meta, WhatsApp, and YourStory, the upcoming event, on 'Ads that Click to WhatsApp: Unlocking the Conversion Code', promises to delve deep into the strategies, measurements, and success stories surrounding WhatsApp performance marketing. Curated by industry leaders, the event promises enlightening fireside chats, presentations, and keynotes, all aimed at unraveling the secrets of WhatsApp performance marketing and unlocking the conversion code for businesses.

Scheduled for December 1 from 4 pm IST onwards, the event will kickstart with a keynote address by Arzan Singpurwalla, Partnerships Lead at Meta, shedding light on the C2WA (Click to WhatsApp) strategy and emphasizing why measurement is the linchpin of success in the WhatsApp for Business realm. At the helm of Meta's business messaging partnership ecosystem, Singpurwalla brings a wealth of insights into the strategies that drive successful conversions on WhatsApp.

Gerrit Rode, Managing Director and Founder of 360dialog, will take the stage to unravel the intricacies of unlocking the WhatsApp ecosystem for performance marketing. With a focus on measurement and signals, Rode will provide actionable insights into leveraging WhatsApp for optimal marketing results.

A dynamic fireside chat will bring together Rode and Singpurwalla to discuss the nuances of WhatsApp performance marketing. The discussion, themed ‘Unleashing the potential of business messaging and performance marketing’, will examine the critical role of optimisation in Meta's approach to business messaging, particularly focusing on C2WA.

Aniket Bajpai, Co-founder and Head of Growth at LimeChat, will share valuable insights into how ecommerce brands are enhancing their Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) through ads that click to WhatsApp. Bajpai will present innovative strategies and success stories, offering a glimpse into the evolving landscape of ecommerce marketing.

The agenda further unfolds with sessions like ‘Unlocking the future: Generative AI and its impact on WhatsApp marketing’ by Nikesh Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO, Chatveda, offering a visionary exploration of the role of Generative AI in shaping the future of WhatsApp marketing.

Ekta Agarwal, Strategic Partner Manager at Meta, will enlighten attendees on ‘How to accelerate growth in the WhatsApp ecosystem with new partner programs and initiatives’, providing strategic insights into leveraging partner programmes for accelerated growth in the WhatsApp ecosystem.

The event will culminate in an awards function, celebrating the achievements and innovations in WhatsApp Performance Marketing.

Following the enriching sessions and awards, attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry peers, share insights, and forge valuable connections. As the 'Ads that Click to WhatsApp' event unfolds, attendees can expect to gain actionable insights, uncover success stories, and connect with industry leaders shaping the future of WhatsApp performance marketing.

Stay tuned for a transformative experience that promises to unlock the conversion code for businesses navigating the dynamic world of digital marketing.