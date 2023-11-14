Why online businesses count on Paytm Payment Gateway for secure, reliable solutions

Over the years, the internet and digitisation have built ecommerce platforms that have changed the way businesses function. Every company now needs to have a digital presence and offer their products and services online along with a safe and secure payment process.

This is where Paytm Payment Gateway comes into play by empowering merchants with payments infrastructure and growth tools so businesses can automate the payment process. This enables businesses to accept payments online from anywhere via different channels and devices, which saves a lot of time, money and human labour.

What is a payment gateway?

A payment gateway is a service that processes payments via UPI, debit/credit card, wallets, net banking, EMI, and BNPL for merchants from their customers. It acts as an interface between the merchant’s website and payment processing bank, and is a gateway through which customer’s funds are transferred to the merchant.

A payment gateway can be integrated in any website or mobile application that sells a product or service. It is highly useful and valuable for individuals handling small or large businesses, ecommerce apps, local vendors, freelancers, educational institutions, and more.

Benefits of Paytm Payment Gateway

Paytm is an all-in-one payment gateway that provides support for more than 100 payment sources and allows customers to pay the way they want, be it via debit/credit cards, net banking, Paytm bank wallet, Paytm postpaid, and even EMI. In fact, some of India’s biggest online brands, including Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea, Flipkart, Zomato, Swiggy, Uber, IRCTC, Myntra, Lenskart, Urban Company, and Zivame, have integrated Paytm Payment Gateway.

With Paytm Payment Gateway, a business can offer a quick and seamless payment experience, which eventually improves customer satisfaction and overall business performance. Most importantly, one can have easy integration to the payment gateway and start accepting payments in less than 30 minutes by using just a few lines of code. It offers industry best success rates, ensuring that customers' payments go through every time.

The payment gateway allows customers to pay via no-cost EMIs. It also provides real-time bank settlements, instant refunds for your customers, dedicated customer support, and more. The powerful dashboard offers real-time analytics and customisable reports on daily sales, orders, purchase orders data, and so on. Insights about customers’ purchase behaviours help understand them better.

A major difference between Paytm Payment Gateway and other payment gateways is that the company manages 10,000 transactions per second (TPS) with 99.99% up-time, and can handle very high traffic during sale periods without impacting performance.

It also offers a zero merchant discount rate (MDR), a fee charged by the payment gateway to merchants for facilitating transaction processing, on UPI and RuPay Debit Cards payments. This is a huge benefit to merchants as UPI transactions comprise more than 70% of retail digital payments in the country, as per the Reserve Bank of India.

The payment gateway offers robust payment infrastructure with a business dashboard, Paytm Javascript Checkout, and more innovative solutions ideal for businesses. This comes with the best in-app UPI payment experience with Paytm UPI Plugin SDK, UPI push and more.

Paytm Payments Bank has been awarded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for maintaining one of the lowest average technical declines rates in UPI transactions.

After partnering with Paytm, shopping brand Myntra said, “Paytm Payment Gateway has been a reliable partner, [and we have] worked, evolved, and collaborated to build a strong multi-dimensional partnership.”

