Startup news and updates: Daily Roundup (Nov 9, 2023)

Funding News

Natch secures Rs 3 Cr in seed funding

Clean-label snacking brand Natch has secured Rs 3 crore in seed funding led by Artha Venture Fund, with significant participation from the DSP Family Office.

The company said the funds raised will be deployed to extend its omnichannel reach, enhance distribution channels, intensify marketing endeavours, and drive innovation in product development.

Established in 2017 by Matthew Taff and Meher Vakil, Natch specialises in offering a diverse range of snacks tailored for health-conscious and discerning consumers. The brand claims its products are natural, gluten-free, vegan attributes, being free from artificial flavours, preservatives, trans fats, and non-GMO.

Natch's mission is to bring indigenous ingredients to a global audience, filling the market gap for high-quality, clean-label snacks.

Other News

HostBooks appoints Abhijit Dutta as CSO and advisor to Board

SaaS-based accounting platform HostBooks has appointed Abhijit Dutta as its Chief Strategy Officer and advisor to the board. With his appointment, HostBooks aims to revolutionise its growth strategy, strengthen its leadership position, and acquire a significant market share across international markets.

Abhijit Dutta brings to the table more than 28 years of experience spanning sales, operations, marketing, and communications across various industries. In his new role, he will spearhead sales, development, and leadership operations at HostBooks. Leveraging his expertise in devising and implementing successful business strategies, Abhijit is poised to guide HostBooks on a path of profitable growth and enhance its presence in international markets, particularly in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

“Abhijit commands an impressive track record in overseeing diverse operations across multiple globally renowned companies. His expertise will empower us to achieve profitable growth both domestically and internationally and drive us to improve the focal areas. The domain knowledge and network he brings to the forum will enable us to solidify our position as the leader in the automation software space,” said Biswajit Mishra, Co-founder of HostBooks.

Tira store in Chennai

Reliance Retail’s Tira debuts in Chennai

Reliance Retail's omni-channel beauty retail platform, TIRA, has made its debut in Chennai, marking its presence at Palladium Mall. This expansion adds to its existing locations in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

TIRA aims to offer an enhanced shopping experience by curating a diverse selection of global and local beauty brands for contemporary customers. The brand distinguishes itself by incorporating cutting-edge technology to transform the beauty retail landscape.

In its ongoing efforts to redefine beauty retail, TIRA said it is committed to creating an inclusive and empowering beauty journey for all customers. The TIRA app has surpassed five million downloads. Additionally, TIRA's extensive coverage extends to 98% of pin codes across India, ensuring prompt deliveries to customers in over 100 cities.