Entrepreneur's playbook: Top 5 podcasts to tune in for success

Good entrepreneurs are great listeners. This is obvious since they always need to be aware of what's happening in their organisation and industry at all times. However, handling busy work schedules and responsibilities can make it tough for entrepreneurs to squeeze time for keeping tabs on everything.

That's where podcasts can be a useful medium. Whether you are a veteran startup owner or just started to test the waters in business, we have made a list of 5 podcast shows you must listen to!

Why entrepreneurs should listen to podcasts

Being an entrepreneur means facing challenges, and juggling hectic tasks and responsibilities on a daily basis. Having such a rough schedule can make it difficult to keep up with the latest industry trends, strategies and best business practices.

One useful medium to catch up with all this through podcasts. Generally, such type of content features guests who are renowned experts in a field, successful entrepreneurs and leaders.

Listening to such captivating stories of such professionals can open doors to learning new skills, and personal development and gaining experience about setbacks in the business world.

5 best podcasts for entrepreneurs

This Week in Startups

This Week in Startups is an engaging show focusing on entrepreneurship and startups. Hosted by Jason Calacanis and Molly Wood, this podcast also uncovers the latest from the tech world and a diverse range of topics including leadership, marketing, fundraising, etc.

Featuring well-established guests like renowned founders, and investors, this weekly show airs episodes almost daily. However, Molly Wood left the show this year so it is currently run solely by Jason.

Masters of Scale

Co-founder of LinkedIn Reif Hoffman also hosts a podcast series since 2017. Masters of Scale is a great source to learn from industry leaders and successful entrepreneurs. The guests on the show share personal stories and strategies they implemented to build influential corporations recognised worldwide.

Apart from that, this podcast also features lesser-known topics in entrepreneurship such as failures or setbacks.

Motivation with Brendon Burchard

Author and motivational Brendon Burchard teaches personal growth, and productivity, and gives life coaching through his podcast. If you are facing struggles with discipline, stress or personal problems, tuning into this inspirational series can help you navigate these issues.

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Guy Raz has run a narrative-driven engaging podcast since 2016 while interviewing entrepreneurs on how they build a brand. You can get insights into key strategies for creating iconic business brands and their inspirational stories. This podcast is available on the Wondery+ platform and the NPR website.

That Will Never Work

Also known as Silicon Valley entrepreneur, investor, and Netflix co-founder, Marc Randolph created his own podcast series. In this show, he addresses key business problems faced by entrepreneurs with a hint of humour to share actionable insights with startup founders.

Listening to this series will also awaken your analytical problem-solving skills as Marc focuses on understanding how specific roadblocks in business can be managed.

Empower your entrepreneurial journey with these enriching podcasts. Tune in, learn, and conquer!