WebEngage’s Startup Demo Day promises to empower early stage founders

Early-stage entrepreneurs often face the daunting task of securing the support they need. The WebEngage Startup Demo Day, an integral part of the WebEngage Startup Program, emerges as a promising opportunity for these founders to navigate the complexities of the startup world.

WebEngage’s Startup Demo Day promises a unique blend of opportunities, including a chance to present before a panel of esteemed investors, gain real-time feedback on business concepts, and learn how to build a successful business on the back of a strong retention-first strategy.

Set to unfold on December 9, 2023, at the Hyatt Centric in Bangalore, Demo Day will feature 12 carefully selected consumer startups spanning ecommerce, D2C, edtech, healthtech, and fintech—sectors that embody innovation in the Indian startup landscape.

At the heart of the Demo Day lies the pitching platform. Handpicked from a pool of 150+ applications from across the country, these 12 finalists will have a golden opportunity to pitch to a jury comprising influential investors such as Anand Lunia from India Quotient, Anjali Sosale from Waterbridge Ventures, Harman Preet from Prath Ventures, Mandeep Julka from Chiratae Ventures, Arjun Vaidya, Co-Founder & Partner, V3 Ventures and Rohit M A, Managing Partner, PeerCapital. With each startup allotted time for a concise seven-minute pitch, founders have a moment to showcase their innovations and receive immediate feedback from a jury. This feedback, though brief, holds the potential to significantly impact the trajectory of their businesses.

Which startups can apply?

Legally incorporated and headquartered in India and founded in 2020 or later

Should have seen some initial traction through revenue, customer growth, etc.

An early-stage startup looking to raise pre-seed or seed round of funding

A consumer startup in the ecommerce, D2C, edtech, healthtech, or fintech industry

Participation in Demo Day isn't just about vying for cash prizes and platform credits; it's an opportunity to forge connections with investors, which, for early-stage startups, can be a critical factor in securing funding for growth.

Beyond the competitive aspect, Demo Day serves as a networking hub. It is a space for early-stage founders to connect with mentors, investors, and other ecosystem partners. The event also includes an opening keynote and a networking mixer, providing a casual setting for the group to engage. The anticipated audience for the event includes approximately 15 members of VC Investment Teams, around 35 startup founders or founding team members, and approximately 12 representatives from partner organisations.

From a broader perspective, the Demo Day becomes a platform for celebrating innovation and anticipating the next significant breakthroughs in the startup ecosystem. It serves as a reminder that, beyond the challenges, the startup world is one of collaboration, learning, and shared growth.

What’s in it for early-stage startups?

The Demo Day empowers early-stage founders in several ways. Firstly, it provides a rare platform for these entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas directly to influential investors—an opportunity not easily accessible in the competitive startup landscape.

Secondly, the real-time feedback mechanism is invaluable. While the pitch duration is brief, the insights gained can guide founders in refining and improving their business concepts.

Third, the chance to learn from brilliant minds that focus on building enduring businesses on the back of a strong customer engagement and retention-first strategy. Businesses today struggle with customer retention and end up burning cash behind acquisition. Those who have solved the problem of retention are here to stay and this ideology is strongly endorsed across the board at the WebEngage Startup Demo Day. The participating startups and founders will get the opportunity to interact with and learn from the best in customer retention.

WebEngage Startup Demo Day is an invitation for early-stage founders to accelerate their growth and development. It's more than a pitch; it's an opportunity to be part of a community that celebrates innovation and collective success. If you are an early-stage founder ready to embrace this journey, we invite you to apply for the Demo Day—a chance to propel your startup story to new heights.

Applications open till November 20.

Whether you're a startup founder, investor, or simply an enthusiast, December 9 promises a day of innovation, connection, and the potential to witness the next big breakthroughs in the startup ecosystem. Save the date and be part of the entrepreneurial journey!