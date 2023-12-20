Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryHow To’sOpinion
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Open receives RBI's final nod for payment aggregator licence

The company had received an in-principle approval from RBI for a Payment Aggregator/Payment Gateway (PA/PG) licence in 2022.

Sayan Sen230 Stories
Open receives RBI's final nod for payment aggregator licence

Wednesday December 20, 2023,

2 min Read

Bengaluru fintech startup Open has received final approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Payment Aggregator/Payment Gateway (PA/PG).

The company had received an in-principle approval from RBI for a Payment Aggregator/Payment Gateway licence in 2022.

"We are elated to receive the Payment Aggregator/Payment Gateway licence from the RBI. This approval not only acknowledges our dedication to regulatory standards but also signifies a significant leap in fortifying our commitment to SMEs," Open’s Co-founder and CEO Anish Achuthan said.

"The enhanced capabilities will bolster our financial automation platforms, providing SMEs with advanced tools to streamline their financial operations and thrive in the digital era. We are grateful to the RBI for their evaluation and recognition of our contribution."

RBI has been actively engaged in regulating digital banking platforms to safeguard customers, restrict unethical recovery practices, and enhance the security of financial offerings.

To achieve these objectives, the bank implemented various guidelines, including limiting lending through prepaid payment instruments (PPI) like prepaid cards and wallets, prohibiting short-term loan securitisation, and closely scrutinising the issuance of licenses.

On Tuesday, RBI also lifted a year-long embargo on Razorpay and Cashfree Payments﻿, allowing the companies to resume their online payment aggregator operations and onboard new merchants.

Razorpay and Cashfree Payments had received notices from the Reserve Bank of India instructing them to temporarily pause onboarding new online merchants on their platforms until they submit audit reports demonstrating compliance with regulations for payment PA/PG. Similar notices were sent to Pine Labs and Stripe as well.

Launched in August 2017 by Anish Achuthan and Mabel Chacko, along with Deena Jacob and Ajeesh Achuthan, Open is a neobanking platform dedicated to assisting small businesses in handling cash flows, automating accounting, and accessing credit lines.

In May 2022, Open raised $50 million in a Series D round from IIFL﻿, along with existing investors Temasek Holdings﻿, Tiger Global Management﻿, and 3one4 Capital, becoming the 100th unicorn in India﻿.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Workforce Management

Coffee badging: The new workplace trend worrying corporates

3

Funding

Waste management co Blue Planet raises $35M for India operations

4

Books

Mindset makeover: Top 5 books for a new perspective on life

5

Funding

VideoVerse raises $45M from BlueStone; Co-founders leave to start LLM startup