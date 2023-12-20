Energy storage firm Livguard acquires Emuron Technologies

Energy storage and solutions provider Livguard, which falls under the SAR Group, has acquired Emuron Technologies, a battery swapping and IoT solutions provider for two and three-wheeler EVs.

The acquisition will strengthen Livguard's standing in the two and three-wheeler EV market, complementing its established presence in inverters, automotive batteries, solar solutions, and lithium batteries.

“Battery swapping will play a crucial role in accelerating the adoption of 2 and 3-wheeler EVs in India. Acquiring Emuron Technologies will help us leverage their battery-swapping technology alongside our battery expertise," says Rakesh Malhotra, Founder of Livguard.

This acquisition marks a key milestone in Livguard’s role in advancing sustainable mobility in the 2 and 3-wheeler EV sector.

"This partnership will help co-create a unique energy services eco-system for the 2 and 3-wheeler EV industry. This would enable realizing our shared vision towards Net-Zero Mobility,” said Gurpreet Bhatia, Chief Executive Officer of Livguard.

The SAR Group comprises many brands such as Livguard, LivPure, Livfast, Mooving, etc. Recently, the group entered the electric two-wheeler market with Lectrix EV.

"This collaboration allows us to rapidly deploy battery swapping stations, leveraging Livguard’s pan-India distribution and service network. We aim to manufacture cost-competitive solutions through Livguard’s well-established supply chain ecosystem,” said Kunal Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Emuron Technologies.