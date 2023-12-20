Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryHow To’sOpinion
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Mergers and Acquisitions

Energy storage firm Livguard acquires Emuron Technologies

The acquisition will further strengthen Livguard's standing in the 2 and 3-wheeler EV market, complementing its presence in segments such as inverters, automotive batteries, solar solutions, and lithium batteries.

Bhuvana Kamath80 Stories
Energy storage firm Livguard acquires Emuron Technologies

Wednesday December 20, 2023,

2 min Read

Energy storage and solutions provider Livguard, which falls under the SAR Group, has acquired Emuron Technologies, a battery swapping and IoT solutions provider for two and three-wheeler EVs. 

The acquisition will strengthen Livguard's standing in the two and three-wheeler EV market, complementing its established presence in inverters, automotive batteries, solar solutions, and lithium batteries.

“Battery swapping will play a crucial role in accelerating the adoption of 2 and 3-wheeler EVs in India. Acquiring Emuron Technologies will help us leverage their battery-swapping technology alongside our battery expertise," says Rakesh Malhotra, Founder of Livguard.

This acquisition marks a key milestone in Livguard’s role in advancing sustainable mobility in the 2 and 3-wheeler EV sector.

"This partnership will help co-create a unique energy services eco-system for the 2 and 3-wheeler EV industry. This would enable realizing our shared vision towards Net-Zero Mobility,” said Gurpreet Bhatia, Chief Executive Officer of Livguard.

The SAR Group comprises many brands such as Livguard, LivPure, Livfast, Mooving, etc. Recently, the group entered the electric two-wheeler market with Lectrix EV.

"This collaboration allows us to rapidly deploy battery swapping stations, leveraging Livguard’s pan-India distribution and service network. We aim to manufacture cost-competitive solutions through Livguard’s well-established supply chain ecosystem,” said Kunal Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Emuron Technologies.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Workforce Management

Coffee badging: The new workplace trend worrying corporates

3

Funding

Waste management co Blue Planet raises $35M for India operations

4

Books

Mindset makeover: Top 5 books for a new perspective on life

5

Funding

VideoVerse raises $45M from BlueStone; Co-founders leave to start LLM startup