Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinion
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Govt directs digital platforms not to carry ads of fraudulent loan apps

Jurisprudence and government approach to safe and trusted internet is evolving, he said adding that IT rules clearly specify 11 areas of prohibited content.

Press Trust of India8389 Stories
Govt directs digital platforms not to carry ads of fraudulent loan apps

Wednesday December 27, 2023,

2 min Read

The government has directed social media and online platforms to ensure that they do not host advertisements of fraudulent loan apps, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Wednesday.

Chandrasekhar said the IT ministry has made it clear to the platforms that they cannot carry advertisements of fraudulent loan apps as those are misleading and exploit people using the internet.

"One of the areas we are now cracking down on is advertising of fraudulent loan apps that many platforms are carrying and we have, through yesterday's advisory, made it clear that no intermediary can carry advertisements of fraudulent loan apps because it will be misleading and exploits people who are using the internet," the Minister of State for Electronics and IT said on the sidelines of an event.

Also Read
Axis Bank moves NCLT to seek insolvency proceedings against Zee Learn

Jurisprudence and government approach to safe and trusted internet is evolving, he said adding that IT rules clearly specify 11 areas of prohibited content.

Recently, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted a year-long ban allowing the fintech companies to resume their online payment aggregator operations and onboard new merchants.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in India raided offices of RazorPay, Paytm, Cashfree, and PayU due to an FIR related to Chinese fake loan apps, restraining them from onboarding new merchants, in September 2022.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

Harvard's Top 10 Free Online Courses in AI & Entrepreneurship

3

Funding

Revfin secures $14M in Series B funding led by Omidyar Network

4

Inspiration

7 powerful TEDTalks that will change your life and business

5

AI Gen

Google's Free Certification Courses: Learn & Excel