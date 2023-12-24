Menu
inDrive sees 5X jump in driver registrations in month-long special drive

inDrive said it conducted a special drive from November 15 to December 15 to onboard new drivers as well as motivate registered drivers to take more trips.

Sayan Sen241 Stories
inDrive sees 5X jump in driver registrations in month-long special drive

Sunday December 24, 2023,

2 min Read

Ride-hailing platform inDrive said driver registrations on its platform surged by around five-fold while the number of trips more than four-fold during a month-long special campaign.

The company said it conducted a special drive from November 15 to December 15 to onboard new drivers as well as motivate registered drivers to take more trips.

The campaign saw new registration of more than 80,000 drivers this month against the addition of 18,000 drivers in a similar campaign carried out earlier in June this year, said Avik Karmakar, GTM Manager for South Asia at inDrive.

inDrive
Also Read
inDrive launches freight service in Delhi-NCR, 2 other cities

The ride-hailing platform, which competes with the likes of Uber and Ola in the segment, is looking to expand its footprint in the domestic market, it said. inDrive organised a contest in November-December to bolster driver registrations and encourage driver-partners to take more trips.

inDrive organised a contest in November-December, which drew participation from drivers across cities.

"With the Driver of the Month' campaign, we aimed to inspire and motivate our driver community to go the extra mile, and set new standards of excellence in ride-hailing service. We received an amazing response to the contest from our driver partners," Karmakar said.

In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides urban services, including inter-city transportation, freight delivery, task assistance, delivery and employment search. The platform follows a fair-price setting model under which passengers and drivers negotiate fares among themselves. It offers ride-hailing, intercity, freight, and delivery services in the country.

inDrive operates in over 700 cities across 47 countries.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

