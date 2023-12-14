Menu
Funding

Orbis Financial Corporation raises Rs 102 Cr

Orbis Financial completed the fund raise of Rs 102 crore from investor Ashish Kacholia.

Press Trust of India340 Stories
Orbis Financial Corporation raises Rs 102 Cr

Thursday December 14, 2023,

1 min Read

Orbis Financial Corporation on Thursday said it has raised Rs 102 crore which will be used to strengthen its position in the financial securities market.

The company, which started its operations in 2009, provides professional services, and other solutions to investors.

Orbis Financial has completed the fund raise of Rs 102 crore from investor Ashish Kacholia, it said in a release.

QNu Labs raises $6.5M Series A1 funding led by Ashish Kacholia, Speciale Invest

This is the second round of fresh investment by Ashish Kacholia in the company.

In both the fundraising rounds, Derivative Saint was the sole advisor to the deal. Earlier, the company raised Rs 111 crore from Ashish Kacholia and others.

Orbis Financial Corporation Limited provides a wide array of security services to different investors like FPIs, insurance companies, and high-net-worth individual.

