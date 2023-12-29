Menu
News

Ratan Tata to divest all shares in FirstCry IPO

According to FirstCry's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Thursday, Tata is offering to sell his entire 77,900 shares, amounting to a 0.02% stake, in FirstCry.

Press Trust of India8400 Stories
Ratan Tata to divest all shares in FirstCry IPO

Friday December 29, 2023,

1 min Read

Veteran industrialist and former ﻿Tata Group﻿ Chairman Ratan Tata is looking to sell all 77,900 shares of Brainbees Solutions Ltd, which owns omnichannel baby and mother-care product platform ﻿FirstCry﻿, in the upcoming IPO.


Tata became an investor in the company in 2016 by infusing Rs 66 lakh initially. He was allotted preference shares of the company.


According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Thursday, Tata is offering to sell his entire 77,900 shares, amounting to a 0.02% stake, in FirstCry.


The Pune-based company's proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 1,816 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 5.44 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, as per the draft papers.


As a part of the OFS, SVF Frog, a Cayman Islands-registered entity of Softbank, will sell 2.03 crore equity shares of Brainbees Solutions Ltd, and automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will offload 28.06 lakh shares of the company.


Apart from ﻿SoftBank﻿ and M&M, other selling shares in the OFS are PI Opportunities Fund, TPG, NewQuest Asia Investments, Apricot Investments, Valiant Mauritius, TIMF Holdings, Think India Opportunities Fund, and Schroders Capital.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

