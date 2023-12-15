Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (December 15, 2023)

Funding

ah! Ventures invests in EV startup Delta X Automotive

ah! Ventures has invested in IISC-incubated EV startup Delta X Automotive for an undisclosed amount.

The funds from the round will be used towards its micro-mobility scooter, KIX+. This electric scooter, designed for young individuals and families for short commuting needs, is equipped with a removable battery, allowing users to charge it in any conventional power socket, fast charging fully in less than an hour and providing a range of 50 km.

Other news

JM Financial appoints Chirag Negandhi as Managing Director

Financial services firm JM Financial has appointed Chirag Negandhi as its Managing Director. In this role, he will oversee various businesses of the Group which includes institutional equities, equity capital markets, private wealth, alternative investments, portfolio management services, and real estate advisory, the company said in a statement.





Before this role, Negandhi was with Axis Capital. He has also led some of India’s largest equity raises and worked closely with several leading corporates.

Jio unveils new plans under Jio PremiumTV

Telecommunications firm Jio unveiled a fresh set of plans for its users.

Prepaid users of the company can access unlimited entertainment with JioTV Premium Plans. Users can choose from Monthly, Quarterly and Annual plans bundled with unlimited data, voice, SMS and subscription to up to 14 leading OTT subscriptions, the company said in a statement. The 14 OTT apps include national, international and regional OTT services, it added.

Myntra's virtual try-on feature drives adoption on its platform

Ecommerce firm Myntra's latest try-on feature is helping drive adoption among users for brands listed on the platform, the company said in a statement, with a 1.5X jump in consideration and a 2X jump in conversion on the Makeup category styles using this feature on the platform.

Over the last year, Myntra Beauty has seen an increase in men's beauty and personal care purchases, particularly in self-skincare, acne and pimple care, hair removal spray, ingredients-led products like serum, face wash, and body wash, as well as foundation and concealer, with sheet masks for hydration and glowing skin also gaining popularity, it said.

(This copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)