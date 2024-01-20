Fluid Analytics named top innovator at World Economic Forum

Fluid Analytics was named a top innovator for its work towards global freshwater conservation at the World Economic Forum's annual gathering in Davos, Switzerland. This award is supported through UpLink, the forum's Innovation Ecosystem, which offers enabling resources.

"We are honoured and excited to be at the World Economic Forum this week with worldwide leaders and to receive this award as a top innovator," said Asim R. Bhalerao, Chief Executive Officer of Fluid Analytics.

"This challenge is part of the 'Aquapreneur' Innovation Initiative. The use of artificial intelligence by Fluid Analytics to mitigate risks related to wastewater pipeline system failures is a critical part of the solution to make cities and urban environments around the world water resilient. Cities in India have been using Fluid Analytics to monitor deadly water-borne diseases such as Hepatitis-A, Hepatitis-E, etc."

Within the highly competitive field of the water-focused Zero Water Waste Challenge, which received applications from 192 global companies this year, ten winners were selected. Of those ten, only one company from India was selected to attend the event in Davos.

This challenge calls for innovative water usage approaches to improve freshwater conservation from supply to demand, moving towards zero water waste. In line with the Global Commission of the Economics of Water, this challenge seizes high potential opportunities to bolster global water conservation by sourcing innovative approaches to water usage that will strengthen freshwater ecosystem resilience from supply to demand.

Fluid Analytics uses artificial intelligence to ensure cities effectively monitor water and wastewater infrastructure. Through a unique platform, it monitors infrastructure conditions and the spread of water-borne diseases using mathematical and machine-learning models trained on proprietary global datasets. The company was also the recipient of the Imagine H2O Urban Water Challenge in 2020 and the Global Edison Awards, 2021.