Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Government working on SEZ reforms, says Commerce Secretary

Stating that the target of achieving $2 trillion exports by 2030 is possible, Barthwal said that $1 trillion will be forthcoming from merchandise exports and another $1 trillion from services.

Press Trust of India8496 Stories
Government working on SEZ reforms, says Commerce Secretary

Saturday January 27, 2024,

2 min Read

The government is working on reforms in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) domain so that movement of goods between domestic tariff area (DTA) and SEZ space is carried out smoothly without affecting the competitiveness of goods in the export markets, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said on Saturday.

During the pandemic, many office spaces in the SEZ areas had been vacated due to 'work from home' practice initiated by the occupants.

Barthwal said this had led to the demarcation of SEZs into SEZ and DTA spaces.

"Scale economies have become very important nowadays. Reforms in the SEZ are in the offing so that movement of goods from SEZ to DTA and vice-versa are not affected rendering goods produced become less competitive", Barthwal said at a symposium organised by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce.

The official said that the foreign trade policy (FTP) of the government had been framed keeping in mind the global value chain.

"Our FTP has been designed for exporters to take advantage of the global value chain. The industry, which had always sought protection in the past, will now have to integrate with the global value chain and look at where the competitive advantage lay", he added.

Stating that the target of achieving $2 trillion exports by 2030 is possible, Barthwal said that $1 trillion will be forthcoming from merchandise exports and another $1 trillion from services.

"Services appear to be intangible, but there is a huge scope to grow. We should look at the impediments which are preventing the growth of the services sector", he added.

Barthwal said with external trade becoming an important part of the growth engine, both the industrial and foreign trade policies are now intertwined.

He said that there is an increasing demand by countries to ink free trade agreements (FTAs) with India. In bilateral and multilateral agreements, the most important aspect is to understand the policy of 'give and take'. If one has to take something, he also has to give something, he said.

Barthwal said both the UK and the US are raising the standards by bringing in sanitary and phytosanitary issues in imported goods.

"We will have to adhere to these standards which are becoming increasingly difficult", he said.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Jobs

[Jobs Roundup] Ride the edtech unicorn with these openings at Unacademy

3

Startup

This Mumbai-based startup uses 3D visualisation to breathe life into automobile showrooms

4

Books

Consumer psychology books: 5 must-reads for marketers

5

AI Gen

Master Your Mind, Master Your Life: Buddha's Wisdom Simplified