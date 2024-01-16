Menu
Announcement

iStart Jodhpur Edition: A confluence to empower startups in Rajasthan

YourStory, in association with iStart, announces the iStart Jodhpur Edition on January 19. The event promises to help reshape the startup landscape with insightful discussions by industry leaders.

Rajarshi Chatterjee
Tuesday January 16, 2024,

3 min Read

In the challenging terrain of startups, only a fraction succeeds in navigating initial hurdles. A sobering reality reveals that merely 20% of startups make it past the five-year mark, and a scant 8% endure beyond a decade. Addressing the dynamic needs of this ecosystem, YourStory, in collaboration with iStart, an initiative by the Department of IT and Communication, Government of Rajasthan, presents the iStart Jodhpur Edition: Igniting Ideas, Strategies, and Investments.

On January 19, 2023, the iStart Nest Incubation Center in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, will host this insightful session, commencing at 11 am. The event aims to be a beacon for startups seeking insights into the complex journey of entrepreneurship.

Navigating the startup odyssey

Beyond the mere survival narrative, iStart Jodhpur Edition aspires to equip entrepreneurs with tools for sustained growth. In a landscape where challenges abound alongside opportunities, this event strives to illuminate the path to thriving amidst uncertainties.

The event features a distinguished lineup of speakers. Nidhi Agarwal, Founder and CEO at Kitsters (Fitoor Pvt. Ltd.), draws from eight years in the media and entertainment industry and five years in education management. Her creation, Kitsters, stands as India's largest DIY Kits brand, fostering curiosity and skill-building across all age groups.

Raj Parakh, Founder at Plus, will share his journey and insights into scaling up. Plus, India's first jewellery savings app, reflects Parakh's commitment to innovation. His expertise lies in growth, partnerships, and business development, making him a valuable voice for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Ashwini Purohit, Co-Founder and CEO at Winuall, will contribute insights on building with minimal capital. Winuall, an edtech startup, provides tutors and coaching institutes with a white-label app, a testament to Purohit's passion for solving real-world problems.

A catalyst for change

In parallel, the iStart Jodhpur Edition will put the spotlight on the initiatives of iStart Rajasthan, a flagship initiative by the Rajasthan government. Designed to foster innovation, create jobs, and facilitate entrepreneurship, iStart Rajasthan serves as a catalyst for startups, offering resources and support for emerging businesses.

This event is anticipated to be a day filled with engaging sessions, practical tips, and invaluable networking opportunities. Attendees will collectively explore the entrepreneurship journey, from ideation to investment, gaining practical strategies for sustaining and scaling their ventures.

More than an event, the iStart Jodhpur Edition is an opportunity for entrepreneurs to glean insights from industry experts and fellow visionaries. This event invites entrepreneurs to collectively chart a course for innovation and sustainable success.

